Holy Innocents Episcopal (Georgia) names Nathan Teymer head girls basketball coach
Holy Innocents Episcopal has announced the hiring of Nathan Teymer as their new head girls basketball coach, Athletic Director Tony Watkins released a statement on social media on Thursday afternoon.
Teymer brings in 26 years of coaching experience where he has had previous stops at Augusta University, Southern Polytechnic State, Shorter University, Georgia Southwestern, and most recently Texas State where he was with the Bobcats since 2022.
Teymer was nominated for the Division II National Coach of the Year three times and won the prestigious award once back in 2010. Teymer was also inducted into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Coaching Hall of Fame back in 2015.
Teymer replaces former Holy Innocents Episcopal head girls basketball coach Nichole Dixon who coached the past five seasons including leading the Golden Bears to three state championships in that tenure where she posted a career record of 114-27 (.808) winning percentage and made deep playoff runs in each of the five seasons at the helm.
"I'm very excited about this opportunity," Teymer said. "I have a lot of respect not only for the girls' basketball and athletic programs, but for the school itself. During the interview process, I just had a great feeling about the school, all the people I met, and the high caliber of student/athletes. I'm excited about getting on the campus and getting going." Teymer added
Teymer will also serve as the school's assistant athletic director position which Dixon held from 2020 to 2025, with his position scheduled to start on July 1.
