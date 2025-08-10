Five-star Point Guard Kate Harpring Commits to North Carolina
Marist (Atlanta) Five-star senior point guard Kate Harpring, who is one of the highly touted recruits in the country for the upcoming senior class, announced her collegiate commitment on Saturday afternoon.
Harpring will be attending the University of North Carolina as she is the second member of the upcoming recruiting cycle for the Tar Heels, as she joins Xavier College Prep's Noelle Bofia, who announced her commitment earlier this month.
Harpring chose the Tar Heels over Iowa, South Carolina, UCLA, and several others. Harpring is the daughter of 11-year National Basketball Association (NBA) veteran Matt Harpring who played for the Orlando Magic (1998-2000), Cleveland Cavaliers (2000-2001), Philadelphia 76ers (2001-2002), and Utah Jazz (2002-2009). Matt, previously served as a color commentator for the Utah Jazz broadcast team where he was joined alongside play-by-play commentator Craig Bolerjack.
Harpring Is Rated No. 1 in the Class of 2026
Harpring, is rated as the No. 1 overall player in the country for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports, and is the third Top-10 player to commit where she joins Spire Academy's Saniyah Hall, who committed to USC and Sidwell Friends (D.C.) small forward Jordyn Jackson, who committed to the University of Maryland earlier in the day.
UNC Lands Current Georgia Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year
Harpring, A 5-10 point guard is coming off an efficient season where she led the War Eagles to a 29-3 record and reached the state semifinals before coming up just short against Creekside. Harpring averaged 32.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 5.1 steals per game for the War Eagles this season. She was also a finalist for the Naismith High School girls' basketball Player of the Year award for this season.
Harpring Won Gold with Team USA at U19 FIBA World Cup
Harpring helped Team USA win the Gold Medal at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, where in seven games played, she averaged 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game where the Americans won all seven games.
North Carolina Is Coming Off Impressive NCAA Tournament Run
The Tar Heels under seventh-year head coach Courtney Banghart are coming off their fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance where they reached the Sweet Sixteen for the second time in the last four seasons.
Harpring will be joined alongside Top-5 power forward Nyla Brooks, as well as Top-10 small forward Taliyah Henderson.
247Sports Director of Scouting Brandon Clay on Harpring:
Harpring had as steep an ascent to the top of the national discussion as anyone in my 23 years of talent evaluation. After winning Overtime Select MVP in 2024, Harpring has kept her foot on the gas during the school season, scoring 40-plus points on multiple occasions while averaging 32 points per game so far this season. Offensively, Harpring is powerful with the basketball in her hands, but it's her defensive prowess that continues to set her apart as an elite prospect nationally. A consensus 5-star prospect, Harpring is more than willing to draw the top offensive player while still going to the glass to rebound. That's a unique combination at this level and a separator for the Marist School product.
