How Atlanta’s Caleb Wilson Went From Being Benched in Middle School to a McDonald’s All-American
For decades countless student-athletes were defeated by the streets, gang participation, or alcohol and drug use. On the home front of Jerry and Sabrina Wilson in Atlanta, there are rules that must be executed by their children. Being obedient to the rules has created a leader, a champion and a Trendsetter.
Family and Being a Strong Role Model Are Vital to Williams
Avoiding negativity, Caleb Wilson says, it takes critical thinking and thinking more about others. He wants his sister, Jaxon and others to look up to him in a good light. At an early age, Caleb was taught about family unity. "All we have is family, the way you do one thing is the way you do everything. School and basketball correlates," he said.
Before hoops, there was baseball at Jefferson Park Recreation Center, at age five. Caleb enjoyed playing first base and shortstop. Entering the 8th grade, basketball became a priority at Landmark Christian and the rest is history.
The Game That Changed Everything
Representing the Knight Riders on the A.A.U. circuit, Caleb remembered a game of a lifetime that ignited him to get better. During a championship contest at Disney World against Dream Chasers Academy, he never touched the court. His teammates were better than him. He retained that uncomfortable experience the entire week. " I never want to relive that moment, again, "says Caleb.
Finding the Right Coach and the Right Mindset
In the Spring of Caleb's 8th grade year, he met Coach Mario Mays of Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Sandy Springs, Georgia. In the fall, Caleb enrolled at the private school and informed Mays that he has aspirations to become a McDonald's All American. Mays, a 2024 Region Coach of the Year, provided the recipe and explained it takes a lot of work. The bond between Mays and Caleb was special and rewarding. The two would meet once a week to discuss the aspects of basketball, character and just being a good person. Mays also pointed out the expectations of the game, the spotlight attention and how to excel as a young student/athlete.
Caleb's work ethic was the key to his success while starting on varsity in the 9th grade. " No gimmicks or tricks, he lived in the gym, and worked religiously with personal trainer Robert Swain, starting at 6 am," Mays clarified.
Learning how to adapt to the ups and downs of what it took to win was a welcomed challenge as Caleb began to respect Hebron Academy, a team that they beat twice as a 9th grader. Losing the Class 4A championship game in 2024 to North Oconee, 65-60, Caleb was on fire patiently waiting for another title shot. Says Coach Rich Rasmussen," We knew Caleb was a very talented player. We assigned our best forward, Khamari Brooks, a University of Georgia football commit, who was also good in basketball, to guard Caleb 94 feet with no off the ball responsibilities. We respected his talent so much, we centered our entire game plan on wearing him down and it wasn't an easy task. We double teamed him when he got closer to the basket and we stole the ball multiple times when trapping him. We wish Caleb a great career at North Carolina, and in the NBA one day."
A Senior Season for the Ages
Saving the best for last, Caleb and the Golden Bears went on a rampage terrorizing the league in 2025. Senior Night, Caleb gave the packed gym something to remember forever. Displaying an all around game against Lovett High, he electrified the crowd tallying 43 points, while demonstrating a self alley oop.
A 39-4 overall record allowed the Golden Bears to return to the big dance against North Cobb Christian Eagles in the G.H.S.A. Private Boys Basketball State Championship in Macon, Georgia on March 5. Caleb dropped 33 points, 13 boards and 3 blocks- as a 5 star player winning the school's first title. "Caleb Wilson is definitely one of the best players I have coached against. He rebounded and full court outlet passed like Bill Russell, ran a fast break with pinpoint accuracy like Magic Johnson, got to the basket and finished looking down at the basket like Kevin Durant, and then as soon as you thought you had him contained, he would shoot a step back three. Caleb had the attitude that night I will not lose,'' said Coach Greg Matta-
Ranked in ESPN Top 100, Caleb was the sixth recruit in the nation. He holds every individual record, excluding the record in steals. He averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds per game. Nominated Gatorade's Georgia Basketball Player of the Year, Caleb concluded his career with a total of 1836 points and 1168 rebounds.
A Scholar, a Leader, and a Trendsetter
More trendsetting episodes occurred in the month of April. With over 30 division one offers, Caleb became the first male student/athlete at Holy Innocents Episcopal School to participate in two prestigious events- McDonald's All American Capital Classic and the Jordan Brand Classic All Star Game. April 18 at Jordan Brand Classic All Star Game, in Washington, DC, many believed Caleb deserved MVP honors. Down by 19 points, the 6'10, 215 pound forward shot made 13 of 14 shots from the floor, netted 28 points, six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal to secure the win. " It's not normal to participate in two all - star events," he humbly mentioned.
While making history on the court, Caleb, a 3.8 GPA student, loves History and his favorite teacher is Marshall White. The artist in the Rock and Roll industry fascinates him. " He's truly an outstanding student. The stereotype of the superstar college prospect might suggest that academics take second place to athletes, or the keeping of a more exclusive friend group, but I only saw Caleb do the exact opposite. He was kind to and included everyone and always stayed on top of his work," voiced White.
The effective relationships at HIES with teachers and administrators, Caleb will cherish forever. Brief and to the point, the administrators would say, "Be yourself, stay vibrant and we love your energy." An eloquent speaker, Psychology Instructor and Upper School Principal, Jason Rutledge calls Caleb, "the real deal and I don't mean on the basketball court. He values relationships and brings a positive presence wherever he goes." The relationship with Jason Rutledge and the Wilson family started in the ninth grade academically advising and supporting Caleb as a fan of basketball. Rutledge further involved himself during Caleb's senior year. That's when Coach Mario Mays asked him to work with the team on Sports Psychology lessons. "This lesson really hit home and helped Caleb change his mindset for the situation, the season and freed him up to play his game to peck performance and support his teammates," Sabrina told the Rutledge.
Tar Heel Bound and Focused on Legacy
He chose North Carolina over Kentucky for three reasons. To learn, win and become a legend. Before the Mamba Academy MVP left for the University of North Carolina, Rutledge said, " find people to trust, the circle will be small, preparation is a lonely place, making yourself do the work when you don't want to, when you're tired, when it hurts, when it's dark and when no one else is around"- Playing by the rules, this trendsetting student /athlete will continue to flourish by any means necessary.