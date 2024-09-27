Hurricane Helene causes mass flooding to Westminster High School (Georgia) football stadium
There was numerous counties throughout the state of Georgia that suffered damage from Hurricane Helene and Fulton County was one that took a huge hit from the Category 4 storm.
Photos have emerged from schools that incurred mass flooding inflicted from the hurricane and Westminster High School was another school that is facing devastation from Helene.
According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by WSB-Ch.2 Atlanta (ABC-TV) Sports Director Zach Klein, photos of Westminster's football stadium show the field completed flooded in the aftermath of Helene coming through northwest Georgia.
Down below are photos from Klein of the catastrophic flooding that has overcome Westminster's stadium.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega