Live score updates: Camden County vs. Brunswick in Georgia high school football opener (8/16/2024)

Five-star tight end Elyiss Williams leads Camden County into season-opening clash at Brunswick as the opening week of Georgia high school football continues

Camden County tight end Elyiss Williams (0) will lead the Wildcats into their season opening clash at Brunswick as the 2024 Georgia high school football opening weekend continues.
A pair of teams that reached the Georgia high school football playoffs in their respective classes in 2023 will meet on Friday night to open their 2024 seasons in South Georgia.

Led by 5-star tight end Elyiss Williams Camden County will travel to Brunswick in hopes of avenging a 21-17 loss to the Pirates early last fall. The Wildcats went on to post a 10-4 record and went all the way to the Class 7A state semifinals before falling to Walton, 41-25. The playoff run included a surprising, 39-20, upset of Mill Creek.

Brunswick finished 7-4 and won a playoff game in Class 6A before being eliminated by state semifinalist Marist.

SBLive Georgia 2024 Top 25 High School Football Preseason Rankings

Camden County enters the 2024 season at No. 13 in the SBLive Georgia Top 25 High School Football Rankings, while Brunswick is looking for a win that may springboard it into the poll as well.

Stay with SBLive Georgia throughout the night and refresh this post repeatedly for constant live updates as the game progresses. Also, for all of tonight's scores, check out our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard. You will in-progress scores and all of the finals.

Below is our Live Update Feed created and updated as the contest progresses. Read from the bottom up to follow the action chronologically from beginning to end.

1

2

3

4

T

Camden County

Brunswick

Live Updates

PREGAME: CAMDEN COUNTY WILDCATS VS. BRUNSWICK PIRATES

  • Kicoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Published
