Pace Academy (Georgia) senior forward Chandler Bing commits to Vanderbilt

The 6-6 senior forward was a former Texas State commit before flipping to the Commodores late Tuesday night.

Ross Van De Griek

Pace Academy 2025 6'6 Small Forward Chandler Bing Commits to Vanderbilt (April 29, 2025) Photo Credit: Chandler Bing / Chandler Bing (X)

The Vanderbilt Commodores landed their third high school recruit on Tuesday night and this one comes from the Peach State.

Pace Academy 6-foot-6 senior wing Chandler Bing, a former Texas State commit announced he is committing to the University of Vanderbilt, Bing posted on social media.

Bing is an under-the-radar recruit who held offers from Georgia State, Texas State, Troy, and several others, according to his 247Sports profile.

Bing took an official visit to Vanderbilt back on February 22, where he watched the Commodores take down Ole Miss 77-72 in front of a sold-out Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville.

Bing averaged 19.3 points, 6.2 rebounds. 2.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game in his senior season while demonstrating his ability to slash, handle the ball on the perimeter and get out in transition.

He becomes the third high school recruit to join Vanderbilt where he is featured with Chapin (Texas) three-star center Jayden Leverett and Kimball (Texas) three-star small forward Jaylon Dean-Vines.

The Commodores have been very active in the transfer portal as well, where they have landed six players from the portal in small forward Tyler Harris (Washington), small forward AK Okereke (Cornell), small forward Mike James (NC State), point guard Frankie Collins (TCU), power forward Jalen Washington (North Carolina), and center Mason Nicholson (Jacksonville State).

Scouting Report on Bing: He is a three-level scorer, efficient ball-handler, and passer on the offensive end. On the defensive end, he plays a very versatile role where he can guard all five positions and is a high-level rebounder.

