How Elite High School Talent Separated Itself at the Under Armour Next All-America Game
After three days of practices and a full game under the lights, the Under Armour Next All-America Game once again illustrated what high school football looks like at its highest level.
High School Football at Full Speed
When the nation’s best prospects are placed into one environment, forced to adapt quickly, and asked to perform at maximum tempo, the separation becomes clear. This setting strips away comfort and exposes which players can truly operate when the game speeds up and the margin for error shrinks.
An Evaluator’s Lens
From the perspective of a former Division I coach and NFL scout, this week was less about box-score production and more about traits translating in real time. Practice after practice, it became evident which athletes could process information, adjust on the fly, and compete consistently when surrounded by peers who all belonged. In environments like this, talent alone is not enough — adaptability and composure become the true indicators.
The First Separator: Body Type
The first clear separator throughout the week was body type. Across nearly every position group, the roster featured athletes who already resemble major college players. Defensive backs with legitimate length and recovery speed. Edge defenders carrying size without stiffness. Linebackers built to play downhill while still matching in space. This was not projection based on potential — these were players already physically equipped for the next level of competition, and it showed immediately once practices began.
Quarterbacks Setting the Tempo
That physical readiness translated early in practice, particularly at quarterback. Peyton Houston consistently stood out during install and team periods, showing command, timing, and poise within the offense. His ability to operate efficiently carried over to game night, where he scored on the ground and helped control tempo in a game that offered limited possessions and tight windows.
Consistency on the Perimeter
On the perimeter, Zion White continued the strong week he put together in practices, creating separation and finishing through contact. His game production mirrored the consistency he displayed throughout the week, particularly during competitive one-on-one periods, where his ability to win at the top of routes stood out against elite coverage.
Defensive Tone-Setters
Defensively, Cincere Johnson set the tone from the opening practice. His instincts, pursuit angles, and ability to close space were evident throughout the week, and he backed it up on game day by leading all players in tackles. Johnson consistently showed the type of processing speed that separates high-level high school linebackers from volume tacklers.
Up front, defenders like Tariq Boney carried their practice momentum into the game, affecting plays with pressure and finishing with multiple sacks and tackles for loss. His ability to win with both power and quickness surfaced repeatedly, a trait that translated cleanly from drill work to live action.
A Moment That Defined the Week
The game’s most defining moment came from Easton Royal, whose week-long progression culminated in a dominant performance. Royal’s combination of size, speed, and body control was evident throughout practices, but it was his one-handed touchdown catch in the fourth quarter — along with his earlier two-point conversion — that captured the competitive edge he displayed all week.
At quarterback, Teddy Jarrard showcased the same touch and timing he displayed during practice sessions, delivering the deep ball to Royal for the game’s final score.
When the Game Speeds Up
What ultimately tied the week together was game speed. Not straight-line speed, but football speed — how quickly space closed, how fast reads had to be made, and how little room there was for hesitation. Practices exposed players who struggled to adjust, while highlighting those who thrived when the game moved faster than they were accustomed to.
Confirmation Under the Lights
By Saturday night, the evaluation had already been done. The game didn’t introduce surprises — it confirmed what three days of practices had already revealed. The players who separated themselves early continued to do so under the lights. In an environment where nearly everyone possessed size, speed, and pedigree, the difference came down to processing, competitiveness, and consistency.
That is high school football at its highest level — and that is exactly what this event continues to showcase.