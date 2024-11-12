Top 25 Georgia Boys High School Basketball Preseason Rankings (11/11/2024)
The 2024-25 Georgia High School basketball season is upon us!
With some teams kicking off their seasons this past weekend and the rest kicking off this week, we are about to embark on an exciting journey over the next few months.
The state features several premiere programs, and top-ranked players starting with the Grayson Rams. After winning the Class 7A state championship last season, the Rams return as the favorites to win another, this time competing in Class 6A.
The state features several top-ranked recruits, including two from Grayson in Jacob Wilkins and Caleb Holt. Holy Innocents star Caleb Wilson returns for his senior season, and several others return to their respective programs hoping to end their careers with a state championship.
Let's take a look below at how the teams will open up the season ranked in the state of Georgia.
TOP 25 GEORGIA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PRESEASON RANKINGS
1. Grayson (1-0)
Surprise, surprise. The 2023-24 Class 7A state champs open up the season ranked No. 1 in the state to start the 2024-25 season. Gicarri Harris, CJ Hyland and Anthony Alston have graduated, but the Rams bring back two returning starters in Jacob Wilkins and Amir Taylor, and they’ve brought in superstar guard Caleb Holt, who is sure to make a dynamic 1-2 punch with Wilkins.
2. Wheeler (1-0)
The Wildcats won the 2022-23 Class 7A state championship, and then lost in last year’s state semifinals to McEachern. They’re back and re-tooled this season, and that starts with Shiloh transfer Tylis Jordan, who is committed to Ole Miss. Colben Landrew, a highly-ranked junior, transferred to Wheeler from Thompson, Alabama, and they’ll return Kota Shuttle, who was with the Wildcats last season.
3. Norcross (1-0)
The Blue Devils flew under the radar for much of last season before losing in the Elite 8 to McEachern. Not having quite the firepower last year that they’ve had in year’s past, the Blue Devils will have it this year. A handful transferred in, highlighted by Connor Teasley, who averaged 21 points and four assists at Peachtree Ridge last year. Jaron Saulsberry is back for his junior season, and he’s expected to take a major step forward.
4. Holy Innocents (0-0)
After losing a heartbreaker to North Oconee in the Class 4A state championship last year, the Golden Bears are back and hungrier than ever. Superstar Caleb Wilson, who averaged 21 points, 15 rebounds and five assists last year returns for his senior season. Devin Hutcherson returns for his junior season, and Kingston Whitty, who led Lovett in scoring last year with 16 points, transfers over to add even more firepower.
5. Milton (0-0)
The Eagles took a big step forward last season, making it to the Class 7A state semifinals before losing to the eventual state champs, Grayson. They’ve had a flurry of players transferring in, including Jaydon Cole from King’s Ridge. And with Josh Dixon returning for his senior season, the Eagles are sure to be a major big threat in Class 5A this season.
6. Greenforest (1-0)
The Eagles won the Class A Division II state championship with relative ease last season, and they’re going to be in the mix to win another this year, now competing out of the new Private school classification. They’ve had three players transfer in and they open up the season ranked No. 6 in the state.
7. Pace Academy (0-0)
The Knights had a very early exit in last year’s Class 4A state playoffs. Losing their region championship forced them into a matchup against Holy Innocents in the Sweet 16, and they were sent packing. Heading into this season, the Knights are poised to not let that happen again. They open up the season ranked No. 7.
8. Newton (1-0)
The Rams were another team last year that drew an unfortunate matchup in the Sweet 16. After losing to Grayson in the region championship, they found themselves matched up with McEachern in Round 2, and very nearly pulled the upset. Ted Neal is back for his senior season and the Rams are looking like one of the best teams in Class 6A.
9. Tri-Cities (0-0)
The Bulldogs are back and ready to rock and roll this season after making a run to the Class 5A Elite Eight last year. They’ve gotten a pair of transfers in and they’ll open up the season ranked No. 9 in the state.
10. Pebblebrook (2-0)
The Falcons put together a good 2023-24 campaign, making a run to the Class 7A Elite 8. They’re poised to take the next step this season, and they’ll open up as the 10th best team in the state.
11. Walton (0-0)
The Raiders were a very fun team to watch last season, but had things come to an abrupt in the Sweet 16 to Milton. They’re back and looking strong again, and that should make for another exciting season at Walton.
12. McEachern (0-1)
Ace Bailey is gone, and so are the Indians’ chances to win a state championship this season. They’ll still be a better-than-average team in the state given how well-coached that program is. They’ve already lost a game to Newton to open up their season, and they’ll start things off ranked No. 12 in the state.
13. Woodward Academy (1-0)
The War Eagles had a great 2023-24 season, making a run to the Class 6A Final 4 before losing to Alexander. They look like they’ll be in the mix again this year competing out of Class 5A, and they’ll open up the season ranked No. 13 in the state.
14. North Oconee (0-0)
The Titans broke through with their first state championship last year, stunning Holy Innocents in the Class 4A finals. Coached by Rick Rasmussen, the Titans will be in the mix to win another state championship this season competing out of Class 5A, trailing only Milton and Tri-Cities in the rankings to open up the season.
15. Kell (1-0)
The Longhorns are coming off of another Class 5A state championship, one they won with relative ease. With CJ Brown graduated, their chances at winning a third have dipped a bit. But they’ll still open up the season in the mix as the Class 4A’s third best team behind Pace Academy and North Oconee.
16. Cedar Grove (0-1)
The Saints were missing something last season, and that’s likely what led to a first-round exit to Hebron Christian in the Class 3A state playoffs. For a program that has had success in recent years, they’re hoping to get things back on track for the 2024-25 season.
17. Westside-Augusta (0-0)
The Patriots have proven to be one of the premiere programs in the state of Georgia over the past few years. They won another Class 2A state championship last year, dominating their competition, and they will be right there at the top fighting for another this year. Now competing in Class 3A, the two favorites opening up the season are the Patriots and Cedar Grove.
18. Buford (0-0)
The Wolves had a great 2023-24 campaign only to have it come to an abrupt end in the Class 7A Sweet 16 to Norcross. They’ll be the favorites to win their region again this year and hungry to make a deeper run in the state’s largest classification, Class 6A.
19. Langston Hughes (0-1)
The Panthers put together a great 2023-24 campaign, making a run to the Class 6A Elite 8 before losing to Jonesboro. They’ve already played Greenforest and lost by double-digits, but they still find themselves as a Top 5 team in Class 5A to open up the season.
20. Etowah (0-0)
The Eagles are coming off of a very disappointing season, one they’d like to forget ever happened. They were upset in Round 1 of the Class 6A state playoffs by Alpharetta, but the Eagles have turned the page. They look hungry and they’ll open up the season Ranked No. 20 in the state.
21. Lambert (0-0)
The Longhorns are a team on the rise. They made the playoffs last year as a No. 2 seed and are almost certainly going to be a better team this season after graduating just one player off of their 2023-24 roster.
22. McDonough (1-0)
The Warhawks were stunned in the Class 4A Sweet 16 last year by Westminster after entering as one of the favorites to win it all. If that’s not enough to motivate a team coming back the next season, I’m not sure what is. They’ll open up the season ranked No. 22 in the state.
23. Lee County (1-0)
The Trojans boast one of the best players in the state of Georgia in Josiah Parker, a 6-foot-6 power forward that averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds as a junior last season. They were upset by No. 4 seed Riverwood in overtime in Round 1, and that’s the team that went on to win the Class 6A state championship in stunning fashion. The Trojans are poised to not let that happen again this season.
24. Winder-Barrow (1-0)
The Bulldoggs put together a terrific 2023-24 campaign, making a run to the Class 5A Final 4 before losing to the eventual state champs, Kell. They’ll open up the season ranked No. 24 in the state of Georgia.
25. Gainesville (1-0)
Charlemagne Gibbons has done a great job turning around the Red Elephants in a hurry. A team that was just 5-18 four years ago prior to his arrival now finds themselves ready to start competing with the big boys. They’ll open up the season ranked No. 25 in the state.