Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Georgia high school boys basketball Class AAAAA Player of the Year?

The Georgia high school boys basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees in their respective classifications.
High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the player of the year in their respective Georgia High School Association (GHSA) classifications.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting will end on Thursday, May 1st at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 5A boys basketball player of the year.
Jaydon Cole, Milton, Guard (Senior)
The senior guard was a key piece for the Milton Eagles this season, helping lead them to the Sweet 16. Cole had a productive career with the Milton Eagles program, winning a state championship as a sophomore and crossing 1,000 career points in high school.
Josh Dixon, Milton, Guard (Senior)
The 6'1 senior point guard and Milwaukee signee led the Eagles to the Sweet Sixteen of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) State Playoffs.
Gregory Dunson, Alexander, Guard (Junior)
The 6'1 junior guard averaged 18.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game for the Cougars this season.
Zachary Foster, Woodward Academy, Guard (Senior)
The 6'4 senior guard averaged 17.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this season for the War Eagles.
Tre Keith, Tri-Cities, Guard (Sophomore)
The 6'3 sophomore combo guard averaged 18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game for the Bulldogs this season.
Heze Kent, Brunswick, Forward (Junior)
The two-sport star averaged a double-double (17.1 points and 14.4 rebounds) per game this season for the Pirates. Kent, who is also 4-star recruit in football, recorded 22 double-doubles in 26 games played this season.
JR Leonard, Riverwood, Guard (Senior)
The 6'5 senior guard and Stetson commit led the state of Georgia in scoring, where he averaged 31.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Raiders this season.
Braden Moore, Lee County, Guard (Senior)
The 6'3 senior guard averaged 14.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game this season.
AJ Williams, Dutchtown, Forward (Freshman)
Williams averaged 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season for the Bulldogs.
Jalan Wingfield, Tri-Cities, Forward (Junior)
The 6'7 junior small forward averaged 16.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs this season.
