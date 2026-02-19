Top 25 Kentucky Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 19, 2026
Significant activity in the Kentucky boys basketball state rankings this week, including Male dropping out, Jeffersontown continuing to spiral and George Rogers Clark catapulting into the top 10.
1. Covington Catholic (26-1) Covington
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Holy Cross-Covington 80-45; def. Dixie Heights 72-54; def. Great Crossing 83-67; def. Moeller High School (Cincinnati, Ohio) 70-58
Moeller holds down the 15th spot in the USA Today Ohio Super 25 rankings. CovCath seems unstoppable. An early season loss to Male, before the Bulldogs tumbled from grace, is the only blemish in their record. The Colonels are led by the cooly named senior Athens McGillis, who is averaging nearly 23 points per game.
2. North Oldham (20-5) Goshen
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Collins 67-45; def. Shelby County; def. Franklin County 74-42
The Mustangs last lost Jan. 14, blown out by Jeffersontown, 74-49. North Oldham avenged that defeat Wednesday night, taking down the Chargers, 65-55.
3. Ballard (18-6) Louisville
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Kentucky Country Day 78-26; def, Trinity-Louisville 74-68; def. Seneca 77-74; def, Jeffersontown 92-59; def, WEB DuBois 73-63
4. Madison Central (26-3) Richmond
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to Lexington Catholic 60-56; def. Western Hills 102-54; def. North Laurel 61-49; def. South Laurel 73-56
5. George Rogers Clark (24-3) Winchester
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Great Crossing 83-57;; def. Mercer County 74-31; def. North Laurel 76-48; def. Western Hills 80-34
6. St. Xavier (20-7) Louisville
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Christian Academy-Louisville 68-67; def. Jefferson town 55-42; def. DuPont Manual 79-68
7. Frederick Douglass (17-6) Lexington
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Lexington Catholic 73-43; def. Scott County 71-57
8. DuPont Manual (18-6) Louisville
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Defeated Central 74-55; def. North Hardin 89-66; def. Shawnee 83-59; lost to St. X 79-68; def. Seneca 77-71
9. Eastern (20-6) Louisville
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Bardstown 61-56; def. Christian Academy-Louisville 68-62; def. DeSales 73-67; def. Western 82-42
10. Seneca (14-9) Louisville
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated WEB DuBois 70-83; def. North Bullitt 70-58; lost to Ballard 77-74; lost to DuPont Manual 77-71
11. Butler (20-5) Louisville
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Fern Creek 83-70; def. Pleasure Ridge Park 51-45; def. Oldham County 79-64
12. Jeffersontown (18-6) Jeffersontown/Louisville
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Whitfield Academy 64-48; def. New Albany High School (New Albany, Indiana) 63-62; def. Western 85-57; lost to St. X 55-42; lost to Ballard 92-52; lost to North Oldham 65-55
13. Warren Central (20-3) Bowling Green
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Allen County-Scottsville 102-57; def. Grayson County 46-41; lost to North Hardin 65-59; def. LaRue County 65-52
14. Grayson County (19-6) Leitchfield
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Lost to Warren Central 46-41; def. Butler County 87-59; def. South Warren 74-59; def. Daviess County 68-64
15. Daviess County (22-6) Owensboro
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated McClean County 64-28; def. Owensboro Catholic 62-57; def. Logan County 78-51; lost to Grayson County 68-64
16. Bell County (22-5) Pineville
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Perry County Central 63-51; def. North Laurel 64-59; def. Whitley County 88-56
17. Ashland Blazer (15-5) Ashland
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Martin County 90-57; lost to Morgantown High School (Morgantown, West Virginia) 89-88; lost to Goerge Washington High School (Charleston, West Virginia) 81-56; def. Raceland 66-54
18. Boyd County (22-6) Ashland
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Martinsburg High School (Martinsburg, West Virginia) 98-79; def. Conner 92-81; def. Newport 72-61; def. Huntington Expression Prep (Huntington, West Virginia) 102-80; def. George Washington High School 91-90
19. McCracken County (25-3) Paducah
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated St. Mary 82-50; def. Murray 62-43; def. Graves County 55-54; def. Hopkinsville 82-39; def. Calloway County 84-45
20. Ryle (19-7) Union
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Campbell County 66-42; def. Bishop Bossart 79-36; def. Nicholas County 69-62; def. East central High School (Brookville, Indiana) 42-27
21. Woodford County (15-6) Versailles
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Paris 73-61; def. Anderson County 49-38
22. Lexington Catholic (18-8) Lexington
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Madison Central 60+56; def. Tates Creek 60-53; def. Lex Christian 74-35; lost to Frederick Douglass 73-43; lost to Danville Christian 52-50; def. Paul Dunbar 72-44
23. North Laurel (22-7) London
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Taylor County 78-70; lost to Madison Central 61-49; lost to Bell County 64-59; lost to George Rogers Clark 76-48
24. Lyon County (22-6) Eddyville
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Madisonville-North Hopkins 92-44; def. Livingston Central 91-26
25. Henderson County (22-4) Henderson
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Defeated Hopkins County Central 49-46; def. Hopkinsville 61-46; def. Caldwell County 87-57; def. Trinity-Louisville 60-46; def. Muhlenburg County 68-58