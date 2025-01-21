Vote: Who Should Be the Georgia Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/20/2025)
Who was the Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brock Bass-Bonner of North Cobb.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dillon Nixon, Buford
Wolves junior guard Dillon Nixon was dominant in their win over Calvary Day. He led the way with 25 points in the win.
Kuol Kuol, Calvary Day
Cavaliers junior forward Kuol Kuol notched a double-double in their loss to Buford. He led their team in scoring with 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Gabe Alterman, Mount Vernon
Junior point guard Gabe Alterman was a major distributor in their win over Darlington. He scored 12 points and dished out a game-high 10 assists in the win to record a double-double.
Daniel Ogunyemi, Milton
Eagles senior Daniel Ogunyemi scored a double-double in their loss over the weekend. He scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the loss.
JaMarkus Thomas, Monticello
Hurricanes junior guard JaMarkus Thomas turned in another big performance, scoring 22 points in their win over Northeast.
Parker Stanley, Toombs County
Bulldogs junior Parker Stanley helped lead them to a win over Telfair last week, scoring 20 points.
Colben Landrew, Wheeler
Wildcats standout Colben Landrew was dominant in their win over Newton. He scored a team-high 22 points and grabbed six rebounds in the win.
Hayes Free, Rabun County
Wildcats standout Hayes Free scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the way in their win over Oglethorpe last week.
Scott Stevens, Starr’s Mill
Senior standout Scott Stevens turned in another great performance last week in their win over Whitewater. He led the way with a game-high 24 points.
Xavier Butler, North Cobb Christian
Eagles sophomore Xavier Butler helped lead the Eagles to a win over North Murray last week, scoring a game-high 19 points and 15 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Hunter Beenken, Horizon Christian
Senior standout Hunter Beenken notched a double-double in their win last week, scoring 12 points and grabbing 14 rebounds to lead the way.
Jarvis Hayes, Woodward Academy
War Eagles Sophomore Jarvis Hayes helped lead them to a big win over Kell last week, scoring a game-high 27 points, and grabbing 13 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Manny Green, Cedar Grove
Saints junior Manny Green was dominant in their win over North Clayton last week. He scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to finish his night with a double-double.
Chase Lumpkin, McEachern
Indians sophomore Chase Lumpkin buried five three-pointers and scored 27 points to help lead them to a big win over Pace Academy over the weekend.
Chandler Bing, Pace Academy
Knights senior Chandler Bing scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds in a loss to McEachern over the weekend.
Tim Prather, Jonesboro
Cardinals senior Tim Prather was dominant in their win over Douglass. He scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the way.