High School

Vote: Who Should Be the Georgia Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/20/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Gary Adornato, Colin Hubbard

High School On SI

Who was the Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Brock Bass-Bonner of North Cobb.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Dillon Nixon, Buford

Wolves junior guard Dillon Nixon was dominant in their win over Calvary Day. He led the way with 25 points in the win. 

Kuol Kuol, Calvary Day

Cavaliers junior forward Kuol Kuol notched a double-double in their loss to Buford. He led their team in scoring with 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. 

Gabe Alterman, Mount Vernon

Junior point guard Gabe Alterman was a major distributor in their win over Darlington. He scored 12 points and dished out a game-high 10 assists in the win to record a double-double. 

Daniel Ogunyemi, Milton

Eagles senior Daniel Ogunyemi scored a double-double in their loss over the weekend. He scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the loss. 

JaMarkus Thomas, Monticello

Hurricanes junior guard JaMarkus Thomas turned in another big performance, scoring 22 points in their win over Northeast. 

Parker Stanley, Toombs County

Bulldogs junior Parker Stanley helped lead them to a win over Telfair last week, scoring 20 points. 

Colben Landrew, Wheeler

Wildcats standout Colben Landrew was dominant in their win over Newton. He scored a team-high 22 points and grabbed six rebounds in the win. 

Hayes Free, Rabun County

Wildcats standout Hayes Free scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the way in their win over Oglethorpe last week. 

Scott Stevens, Starr’s Mill

Senior standout Scott Stevens turned in another great performance last week in their win over Whitewater. He led the way with a game-high 24 points. 

Xavier Butler, North Cobb Christian

Eagles sophomore Xavier Butler helped lead the Eagles to a win over North Murray last week, scoring a game-high 19 points and 15 rebounds to finish with a double-double. 

Hunter Beenken, Horizon Christian

Senior standout Hunter Beenken notched a double-double in their win last week, scoring 12 points and grabbing 14 rebounds to lead the way. 

Jarvis Hayes, Woodward Academy

War Eagles Sophomore Jarvis Hayes helped lead them to a big win over Kell last week, scoring a game-high 27 points, and grabbing 13 rebounds to finish with a double-double. 

Manny Green, Cedar Grove

Saints junior Manny Green was dominant in their win over North Clayton last week. He scored a team-high 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to finish his night with a double-double. 

Chase Lumpkin, McEachern

Indians sophomore Chase Lumpkin buried five three-pointers and scored 27 points to help lead them to a big win over Pace Academy over the weekend. 

Chandler Bing, Pace Academy

Knights senior Chandler Bing scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds in a loss to McEachern over the weekend. 

Tim Prather, Jonesboro

Cardinals senior Tim Prather was dominant in their win over Douglass. He scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the way.

Published |Modified
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Colin Hubbard
COLIN HUBBARD

Colin Hubbard is a skilled sports media professional as both a writer and a photographer. He served for more than two years as the sports editor of the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in Atlanta and as the Georgia Tech beat writer for Greater Atlanta. Colin is an expert in the coverage of prep sports, having served as a freelancer with the Gwinnett Daily Post and The Paper of Baselton. He has been covering Georgia high school sports for SBLive Sports Georgia since 2022.

Home/Georgia