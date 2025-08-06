Small Forward Colben Landrew Reveals Top 10 schools
Colben Landrew, A four-star senior small forward from Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, announced he has narrowed his top schools list to ten, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham.
Landrew Drawing Interest From A Half Dozen SEC Schools
The 6-foot-6, 205-pound small forward will choose from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Purdue, Texas A&M, Texas, and UConn.
Landrew Coming Off A State Championship During His Junior Season
During the 2024-2025 season, Landrew and the Wheeler Wildcats finished with a 29-3 record and won the Class AAAAAA Championship, as well as ending the season on a 21-game winning streak. Landrew averaged 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game during his junior season.
Landrew Schedules Six Official Visits This Fall
Landrew will take six official visits before the start of his senior season, starting with Louisville (August 28), followed by Mississippi State (September 19), Georgia (September 26), Texas A&M (October 4), Alabama (October 18), and Auburn (November 29).
Prior to cutting his list down to ten, Landrew was receiving heavy interest from Indiana, LSU, Michigan, NC State, Georgetown, Texas Tech, Missouri, Clemson, and Cincinnati.
Landrew Has Skyrocketed The National Rankings This Summer
Landrew is rated as the No. 61 overall player in the nation, the No. 25 ranked small forward, and the No. 4 overall-ranked player in the state of Georgia in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Landrew Won Adidas 3SSB Championships This Summer in Rock Hill
Landrew helped lead Game Elite, of the Adidas 3SSB Circuit win the 17U Championship in Rock Hill, South Carolina, last month, where he averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and shot roughly 34% from three-point range in six games played.
On3 National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw on Landrew:
There is a steady made to Colben Landrew’s game that is very appealing. He is a low usage player who gives high rewards in his game. Landrew, a former high major wide receiver recruit, has been on a clear upward trajectory. He has great length and natural instincts, especially when it comes to off ball movement and defense. He also knocks down shots consistently, playing on balance and moving with the primary initiator.
Colben Landrew’s performances steadily continue to be efficient and productive. Nothing really pops off the page with his game, but he seemingly finds himself around positive plays on both ends of the floor.
Landrew is a smooth shooter who plays with great balance. His release is quick and he moves and relocates well with the primary ball handler. The 6-foot-6 wing is an average athlete, but he understands leverage and plays angles very well. Landrew is one whose stock continues to rise.
