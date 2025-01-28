Vote: Who Should Be the Georgia Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/28/2025)
Who was the Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Dillon Nixon of Buford.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Blayne Gunter, White County
Warriors sophomore standout Blayne Gunter posted a double-double last week against East Hall, scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Hunter Holbrook, East Forsyth
Broncos junior Hunter Holbrook helped lead them to a victory over Madison County last week after scoring 17 points, dishing out five assists and stealing five passes.
Jacobi Robinson, Sandy Creek
Patriots senior Jacobi Robinson scored a game-high 26 points last week to help lead them to a victory over Whitewater.
Kolby Watson, Banks County
Leopards standout senior Kolby Watson was dominant in their win over Commerce last week, scoring a game-high 24 points.
Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents
Golden Bears star Caleb Wilson dominated in their close loss to No. 1 Grayson last week, scoring 28 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and blocking six shots.
Jory Williams, Starr’s Mill
Senior standout Jory Williams posted a double-double in a close loss to Central last week. He scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss.
Jeremiah Shealey, Winder-Barrow
Doggs standout Jeremiah Shealey scored 25 points to help lead them to a win last week.
Huey Blalock, Rabun County
Wildcats junior standout Huey Blalock recorded a double-double, scoring 20 points and dishing out 12 assists in their win over Athens Academy last week.
Braxton Rembert, Mill Creek
Hawks junior Braxton Rembert was dominant in their win over Discovery last week, recording a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Omari Scott, Woodland
Junior wing Omari Scott led the way with a game-high 24 points in their win over Jones County last week.
Jeremy Winston, Rome
Wolves standout Jeremy Winston dropped 30 points in a win over Dalton last week to lead the way.
Hunter Beenken, Horizon Christian
Senior standout Hunter Beenken scored 12 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out five assists to help lead them to a victory last week.
Jacob Turner, Centennial
Senior standout Jacob Turner scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help lead them to a victory over Roswell last week.
Kam Plummer, Houston County
Bears senior guard Kam Plummer dropped a game-high 22 points to help lead them to a victory last week.
Chris Park, Mount Paran Christian
Eagles senior Chris Park scored 20 points and stole six passes in their win last week.
Keith Gillespie, Cedar Grove
Saints star guard Keith Gillespie scored 30 points and dished out six assists in a win over Mount Zion last week.