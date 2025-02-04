High School

Vote: Who Should Be the Georgia Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/5/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Who was the Georgia Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Rylie Muller of Pope.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Jalaya Miller, Tift County

Devils standout Jalaya Miller scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help lead them to a double overtime win against Lowndes last week. 

Milanni Abdus-Salaam, Sequoyah

Chiefs standout Milanni Abdus-Salaam scored 24 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out five assists in their win over Woodstock last week. 

Devin Bockman, Midtown

Knights standout Devin Bockman scored 28 points and dished out five assists to help lead them to a win over Pacelli last week. 

Lyric Green, Dodge County

Indians standout Lyric Green scored 27 points to help lead them to a win over Dublin last week. 

Lindsey Kopacek, Starr’s Mill

Panthers standout Lindsey Kopacek scored 14 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help lead them to a victory over Mundy’s Mill last week. 

Megan Ohonde, Fayette County

Tigers standout Megan Ohonde scored 12 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and stole five passes in their win over Sandy Creek last week. 

Samyya Gilbert, Brunswick

Pirates standout Samyya Gilbert scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in their win over South Effingham last week. 

Amorie Strachan, New Manchester

Jaguars standout Amorie Strachan scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in their win over Douglas County last week. 

Jazyln Johnson, Central-Macon

Chargers standout Jazlyn Johnson scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in their win over Northeast-Macon last week. 

Zora Geiger, Calvary Day

Cavaliers standout Zora Geiger scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds in their win over Long County last week. 

London Smith, Newton

Rams standout London Smith scored 20 points to help lead them to a win over Archer last week. 

Maddie Harkins, Jackson County

Panthers standout Maddie Harkins scored 16 points and stole four passes to help lead them to a win over Alcovy last week.

COLIN HUBBARD

Colin Hubbard is a skilled sports media professional as both a writer and a photographer. He served for more than two years as the sports editor of the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in Atlanta and as the Georgia Tech beat writer for Greater Atlanta. Colin is an expert in the coverage of prep sports, having served as a freelancer with the Gwinnett Daily Post and The Paper of Baselton. He has been covering Georgia high school sports for SBLive Sports Georgia since 2022.

