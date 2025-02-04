Vote: Who Should Be the Georgia Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/5/2025)
Who was the Georgia Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of Georgia and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Rylie Muller of Pope.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jalaya Miller, Tift County
Devils standout Jalaya Miller scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help lead them to a double overtime win against Lowndes last week.
Milanni Abdus-Salaam, Sequoyah
Chiefs standout Milanni Abdus-Salaam scored 24 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out five assists in their win over Woodstock last week.
Devin Bockman, Midtown
Knights standout Devin Bockman scored 28 points and dished out five assists to help lead them to a win over Pacelli last week.
Lyric Green, Dodge County
Indians standout Lyric Green scored 27 points to help lead them to a win over Dublin last week.
Lindsey Kopacek, Starr’s Mill
Panthers standout Lindsey Kopacek scored 14 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help lead them to a victory over Mundy’s Mill last week.
Megan Ohonde, Fayette County
Tigers standout Megan Ohonde scored 12 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and stole five passes in their win over Sandy Creek last week.
Samyya Gilbert, Brunswick
Pirates standout Samyya Gilbert scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in their win over South Effingham last week.
Amorie Strachan, New Manchester
Jaguars standout Amorie Strachan scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in their win over Douglas County last week.
Jazyln Johnson, Central-Macon
Chargers standout Jazlyn Johnson scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in their win over Northeast-Macon last week.
Zora Geiger, Calvary Day
Cavaliers standout Zora Geiger scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds in their win over Long County last week.
London Smith, Newton
Rams standout London Smith scored 20 points to help lead them to a win over Archer last week.
Maddie Harkins, Jackson County
Panthers standout Maddie Harkins scored 16 points and stole four passes to help lead them to a win over Alcovy last week.