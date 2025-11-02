Vote: Who Should be CenTex High School Football Player of the Week? (11/2/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Texas high school football player of the week for Oct. 27-Nov. 1. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Congratulations to last week's winner Wade Allen of Austin Round Rock
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Chrishon Gregory, China Spring, Running Back
Gregory ran for 321 yards and scored two touchdowns in a thrilling 49-47 victory over Lorena, averaging almost 12 yards per carry.
Holdyn Goff, Oglesby, Quarterback
Goff hit on all seven of his pass attempts for 181 yards and four touchdowns, as the sophomore added 287 yards rushing and five more TDs in a 73-35 win vs. Milford.
Micah Espinoza, Wimberley, Wide Receiver
The junior hauled in four passes for 113 yards and a touchdown, adding a 68-yard kickoff return for a second score as part of an 84-26 victory vs. Smithville.
Nathan Washington, Georgetown Grace Academy, Running Back
Just a freshman, Washington displayed his potential with 183 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries in a 52-6 triumph over Hillsboro Hill County.
JD Friday, Llano, Cornerback
Friday delivered in a 44-27 conference win, recording three tackles, breaking up four passes and blocking a field goal.
Gustavo Lopez, College Station, Special Teams
In a 35-31 win by College Station over Pflugerville Weiss, Lopez was key, making all three of his extra-point attempts and two field goals.
Ethan Rendon, Kerrville Tivy, Wide Receiver
Even in a losing effort, Rendon had a monster game, catching 11 passes for 181 yards with a touchdown.
Amaury O’Bryant, Lexington, Running Back
O’Bryant, a junior, rushed 16 times for 155 yards and found the end zone four times in a 540-0 shutout of Comfort.
Alister Vallejo, Liberty Hill, Defensive End
Vallejo caused problems for Austin Crockett, recording 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss and blocking a field goal.
Jayelen House, Austin LBJ, Quarterback
House was an accurate 12 of 17 passing for 201 yards with five touchdown passes as Austin LBJ rolled past Taylor, 49-14.
Jase Watkins, Austin Pflugerville Connally, Quarterback
Watkins scored five touchdowns in a key conference victory over Elgin, throwing for three on four completions and rushing in two more.
Traiton Broussard, La Grange, Defensive Back
Broussard picked off two passes and had seven tackles in a 66-42 victory.
Jay Fullmer, Austin Anderson, Wide Receiver
Fullmer caught just three passes, but two of them went for touchdowns and they covered 107 yards.
Judd New, Clifton, Slotback
New ran 16 times for 150 yards with three touchdowns, adding three receptions for 44 yards and a fourth score. He averaged over nine yards per rush and almost 15 yards per catch.
Marlyn Smith, Killeen Ellison, Quarterback
In a 59-13 win over Bryan Rudder, Smith completed 17 of 36 for 513 yards and seven touchdowns, running in another score.
Brian Grissom, Little River Academy, Running Back
The senior had a huge game in a 56-49 conference win, rushing 29 times for 480 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging almost 17 yards per attempt.
Billy Perry, Richland Springs
Perry did it on both sides of the ball in a dominating 62-0 win over Rochelle, rushing in two scores, catching a third and returning an interception 45 yards for a touchdown. He had nine tackles and forced two fumbles on defense.
Jayden Lucky, Troy, Running Back
Lucky carried the ball 21 times for 319 yards and five touchdowns, averaging over 15 per carry.
London Smith, Waco University, Running Back
Needing just 10 attempts, Smith piled up 171 yards and found the end zone three times.
Elbert Jones, Waco Connally, Running Back
Jones ran 17 times for 123 yards, as the sophomore scored twice in a 27-6 win.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
