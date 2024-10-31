Vote: Who should be the South Georgia high school football Player of the Week? (10/31/2024)
The 2024 Georgia high school football season is in the home stretch and players dig deep to help their teams reach and prepare for the postseason. This week we are once again highlighting several outstanding performances with another addition of our South Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Joshua Troupe of Richmond Hill.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Marquis Fennell, Valdosta
Wildcats sophomore running back Marquis Fennell rushed 25 times for 149 yards and scored a touchdown in a 14-7 win over Tift County.
Jaylin Carter, Lowndes
Vikings senior wide receiver hauled in nine receptions for 119 yards and scored one touchdown in a 28-7 win over Richmond Hill.
Day’Shawn Brown, Colquitt County
Packers senior running back Day’Shawn Brown did it with both his legs and arm in their 51-41 win over Camden County. He rushed for 189 yards and a touchdown, and also threw a 45-yard touchdown pass as well.
Xavier Brown, Camden County
Wildcats junior Xavier Brown was a standout on both defense and special teams last week. He led the team in tackles with 17 and also blocked a field goal in their 51-41 loss to Colquitt County.
Colby Smith, Southeast Bulloch
Yellow Jackets junior running back Colby Smith carried the ball 20 times for 151 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 15-12 win over Long County.
Kaden Chester, Worth County
Rams junior running back Kaden Chester rushed 20 times for 146 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 62-17 win over Jeff Davis.
Rashawn Truell, New Hampstead
Phoenix senior quarterback Rashawn Truell completed 14 of his 18 pass attempts for 280 yards and tossed four touchdown passes in a 40-7 win over Wayne County.
Kenry Wall, Savannah Christian
Raiders senior wide receiver Kenry Wall hauled in four receptions for 61 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 48-12 win over Swainsboro.
Lamar Roberts, Effingham County
Rebels senior wide receiver Lamar Roberts caught five passes for 131 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 45-43 win over Glynn Academy.
Edward Coleman, Calvary Day
Cavaliers senior wide receiver Edward Coleman caught jus two passes, but raced for 108 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-6 win over Groves.