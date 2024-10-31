High School

Vote: Who should be the South Georgia high school football Player of the Week? (10/31/2024)

Review our list of nominees and vote for your choice of this week's South Georgia high school football Player of the Week

Gary Adornato, Colin Hubbard

Calvary Day's Edward Coleman (19) had 108 yards receiving and two touchdowns last week.
The 2024 Georgia high school football season is in the home stretch and players dig deep to help their teams reach and prepare for the postseason. This week we are once again highlighting several outstanding performances with another addition of our South Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Joshua Troupe of Richmond Hill.

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Marquis Fennell, Valdosta

Wildcats sophomore running back Marquis Fennell rushed 25 times for 149 yards and scored a touchdown in a 14-7 win over Tift County. 

Jaylin Carter, Lowndes

Vikings senior wide receiver hauled in nine receptions for 119 yards and scored one touchdown in a 28-7 win over Richmond Hill. 

Day’Shawn Brown, Colquitt County

Packers senior running back Day’Shawn Brown did it with both his legs and arm in their 51-41 win over Camden County. He rushed for 189 yards and a touchdown, and also threw a 45-yard touchdown pass as well. 

Xavier Brown, Camden County

Wildcats junior Xavier Brown was a standout on both defense and special teams last week. He led the team in tackles with 17 and also blocked a field goal in their 51-41 loss to Colquitt County. 

Colby Smith, Southeast Bulloch

Yellow Jackets junior running back Colby Smith carried the ball 20 times for 151 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 15-12 win over Long County. 

Kaden Chester, Worth County

Rams junior running back Kaden Chester rushed 20 times for 146 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 62-17 win over Jeff Davis. 

Rashawn Truell, New Hampstead

Phoenix senior quarterback Rashawn Truell completed 14 of his 18 pass attempts for 280 yards and tossed four touchdown passes in a 40-7 win over Wayne County. 

Kenry Wall, Savannah Christian

Raiders senior wide receiver Kenry Wall hauled in four receptions for 61 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 48-12 win over Swainsboro. 

Lamar Roberts, Effingham County

Rebels senior wide receiver Lamar Roberts caught five passes for 131 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 45-43 win over Glynn Academy. 

Edward Coleman, Calvary Day

Cavaliers senior wide receiver Edward Coleman caught jus two passes, but raced for 108 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-6 win over Groves.

