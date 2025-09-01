Ohio High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 2, 2025
It was not a good week to be a top-5 team in the High School on SI Ohio Football rankings and playing a team from outside Ohio, as No. 1 Archbishop Moeller, No. 3 Archbishop Hoban and No. 5 Avon all lost to out-of-state opponents last week.
The only exception was No. 2 St. Edward, who defeated Delbarton (New Jersey) and moved up to the top spot with the win.
Losses across the state shook up the rankings, with three teams making their 2025 Top 25 debut – No. 21 Upper Arlington, No. 23 Kings and No. 25 Pickerington North.
The 2025 High School on SI Ohio Football Top 25 – Sept. 2, 2025
1. St. Edward Eagles (2-0)
Last week: ranked No. 2, defeated Delbarton (New Jersey), 48-28
This week: vs. Wayne
The Eagles find themselves in a familiar spot – the top of the High School on SI Ohio Football Top 25 – after a dominating win over Delbarton on Saturday.
2. Archbishop Moeller Fighting Crusaders (1-1)
Last week: ranked No. 1, lost to Chicago Mt. Carmel (Illinois), 43-42
This week: vs. Trinity (Kentucky)
We couldn’t move the Crusaders down too much after a one-point loss to Chicago Mt. Carmel, the three-time defending Illinois state champion in Class 7A, especiall a loss as time expired.
3. St. Xavier Bombers (2-0)
Last week: ranked No. 4, defeated Centerville, 20-7
This week: at Indianapolis Cathedral (Indiana)
Can the Bombers keep winning to set up a top-3 matchup against Moeller in a few weeks??
4. Glenville Tarblooders (2-0)
Last week: ranked No. 6, defeated No. 22 Olentangy Liberty, 13-7
This week: at No. 8 Avon
Glenville has had one of the toughest schedules to start the season, defeating Massillon and Olentangy Liberty. Next up? Defending Division II state champ Avon on the road.
5. Archbishop Hoban Knights (1-1)
Last week: ranked No. 3, lost to Archbishop Spalding (Maryland), 58-28
This week: vs. Detroit MLK (Michigan)
The Knights did not have their best performance on the road in Maryland on Saturday night, a 30-point loss to Archbishop Spalding. But head coach Tim Tyrrell has had a history of having his team bounce back.
6. Anderson Raptors (2-0)
Last week: ranked No. 7, defeated West Clermont, 49-7
This week: at Little Miami
Owen Scalf threw for more than 300 yards for the second straight week – this time 351 – and tossed three touchdown passes as the Raptors had no trouble for the second week in a row.
7. Walsh Jesuit Warriors (2-0)
Last week: ranked No. 8, defeated Springfield, 30-6
This week: vs. Clarkson North (Canada)
The Warriors left little doubt in a win over Springfield this past week, and now face a team from Canada that already has a win over Bishop McDevitt (Pennsylvania).
8. Avon Eagles (1-1)
Last week: ranked No. 5, lost to Spruce Creek (Florida), 25-22
This week: vs. No. 4 Glenville
Avon has little time to lick its wounds after the first loss since the 2023 state semifinals, as No. 4 Glenville comes to town this week for a top-10 showdown.
9. Massillon Tigers (1-1)
Last week: ranked No. 9, defeated GlenOak, 44-10
This week: vs. Rabun Gap-Naroochee (Georgia)
As expected, Massillon got in the win column over GlenOak this past week. The Tigers now face the first of their five non-Ohio opponents this season.
10. Lakota West Firebirds (1-1)
Last week: ranked No. 10, defeated Mason, 35-13
This week: at Hamilton
The Firebirds put the season-opening loss to then-No. 4 St. Xavier in the rearview with a balanced win over Mason. They can’t look past Hamilton this week, with No. 16 Princeton on the horizon.
11. Ursuline Fighting Irish (2-0)
Last week: ranked No. 13, defeated Bishop Hartley, 34-8
This week: vs. Farrell (Pennsylvania)
The Fighting Irish just keep putting up points on offense and not allowing their opponent to do much with their offensive possessions. They welcome in a Farrell (Pennsylvania) team coming off a 45-point performance.
12. Marion Local Flyers (2-0)
Last week: ranked No. 12, defeated Crestview, 63-0
This week: at St. Henry
What is there to say about the Marion Local train except domination? The Flyers have outscored their two opponents 119-0 to start the season.
13. Bishop Watterson Eagles (2-0)
Last week: ranked No. 11, defeated Middletown, 14-13
This week: at Westerville North
The Eagles held on for their 18th win in a row with a close victory over Middletown.
14. Medina Highland Hornets (2-0)
Last week: ranked No. 18, defeated Hudson, 32-0
This week: at Avon Lake
The Hornets had no problems this past week with Hudson, as Casey Myser found the end zone two more times on the ground.
15. Mentor Cardinals (2-0)
Last week: ranked No. 17, defeated McDowell (Pennsylvania), 42-12
This week: at Brunswick
Jackson Farley scored three touchdowns – all of 40 yards or more – as the Cardinals defeated Pennsylvania foe McDowell last week.
16. Princeton Vikings (1-1)
Last week: ranked No. 15, defeated Colerain, 32-2
This week: at Sycamore
After defeating Colerain 32-2, the Vikings play a Sycamore team that has been outscored 79-14 in its first two games before a matchup with No.10 Lakota West.
17. Kirtland Hornets (2-0)
Last week: ranked No. 18, defeated Crestview, 42-7
This week: vs. Perry
Kirtland rolled to a win over Crestview last week as John Silvestro (120 yards, 3 touchdowns) and Jake LaVerde (108 yards, 2 touchdowns) combined for five rushing scores.
18. Ironton Fighting Tigers (2-0)
Last week: ranked No. 21, defeated Liberty Christian (Virginia), 42-3
This week: at Archbishop McNicholas
105-3. That’s the combined score of Ironton’s first two games this season. Safe to say there was no championship hangover for the Tigers.
19. Elder Panthers (2-0)
Last week: ranked No. 24, defeated Covington Catholic (Kentucky), 28-20
This week: at Springboro
Elder keeps moving up the rankings after not being ranked in the preseason. Kaden Estep and Tommy Becker each scored two rushing touchdowns in the win over Covington Catholic (Kentucky).
20. Pickerington Central Tigers (2-0)
Last week: ranked No. 25, defeated Wayne, 38-28
This week: at No. 25 Pickerington North
The Tigers jumped up five spots with a win over Wayne, but they face rival Pickerington North (ranked No. 25 this week) on Friday.
21. Upper Arlington (2-0)
Last week: unranked, defeated Olentangy Berlin, 16-10
This week: vs. Reynoldsburg
Welcome to the rankings, Upper Arlington. The Golden Bears were a tough omission from the preseason rankings, but a 31-6 win over Anthony Wayne and a 16-10 win over Olentangy Berlin gets them in.
22. Indian Valley Braves (2-0)
Last week: ranked No. 23, defeated Steubenville, 30-0.
This week: vs. Roosevelt (Washington, D.C.)
The Big Red of Steubenville was no match for Indian Valley, as quarterback Grady Kinsey ran for nearly 200 yards and scored twice.
23. Kings (2-0)
Last week: unranked, defeated No. 19 Winton Woods, 16-14
This week: vs. Loveland
Kings finds themselves in the rankings after a 16-14 win over then-No. 19 Winton Woods. A showdown with No. 6 Anderson looms in a few weeks.
24. Toledo Central Catholic Fighting Irish (0-2)
Last week: ranked No. 14, lost to Cass Tech (Michigan), 28-27
This week: vs. Novi Central Catholic (Michigan)
The Fighting Irish are hanging on by a thread in the Top 25. Can they right the ship against Novi Central Catholic (Michigan) this week, or will they tumble out of the rankings altogether?
25. Pickerington North (1-1)
Last week: unranked, defeated St. Ignatius, 20-7
This week: vs. No. 20 Pickerington Central
The Panthers make their High School on SI Ohio Football Top 25 debut just in time for a matchup against rival No. 20 Pickerington Central.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App