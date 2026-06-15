Final 2026 Top 25 Baltimore-DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings

The 2026 Baltimore-DMV girls lacrosse season has ended. After claiming a second consecutive Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) A Conference crown, Maryvale Prep is No. 1 team in the final High School On SI Baltimore-DMV girls lacrosse Top 25 rankings.

The Lions (19-0) defeated 12 teams ranked in the final Top 25. Maryvale is currently ranked No. 1 nationally by Inside Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse.

Our Lady of Good Counsel finish No. 2 followed by Manchester Valley (Md.), Saint Stephen & Saint Agnes (Va.) and McDonogh School (Md.). Good Counsel won its fifth straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) crown and Manchester Valley repeated as Maryland Class 2A state champions.

Saint Stephen & Saint Agnes won the Independent School League AA Division title, defeating defending champ Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart (Md.), avenging its only loss of the spring.

The rest of the final Top 10 features Notre Dame Prep (Md.), Stone Ridge, Saint Paul’s School (Md.), Archbishop Spalding (Md.) and Saint Mary’s (Md.). Georgetown Visitation Prep (D.C.) placed 11th after winning the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) championship.

Severna Park (Md.) and Urbana (Md.) headline the DMV’s best public squads. Severna Park (No. 17) won the Maryland Class 3A state crown for its record 17th championship. No. 19 Urbana won its first title (4A).

James Madison (Va.) is 25th after winning the Virginia Class 6 state title over then-No. 25 Battlefield (Va). Saturday. It’s the first state title for James Madison since 2013.

Here’s the final High School On SI Baltimore-DMV Girls Lacrosse Top 25 for the 2026 season:

1. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)

Record: 19-0

Previous rank: No. 1

SEASON RESULT - INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF MARYLAND (IAAM) A CONFERENCE CHAMPION

2. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)

Record: 18-2

Previous rank: No. 2

SEASON RESULT - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPION

3. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)

Record: 19-0

Previous rank: No. 3

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE & CARROLL COUNTY (MD) ATHLETIC LEAGUE CHAMPION

4. SAINT STEPHEN’S & SAINT AGNES SCHOOL (Va.)

Record: 25-1

Previous rank: No. 4

SEASON RESULT - INDEPENDENT SCHOOL LEAGUE (ISL) AA DIVISION & VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (VISAA) DIVISION I CHAMPION

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 5

SEASON RESULT - IAAM A CONFERENCE FINALIST

6. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)

Record: 11-8

Previous rank: No. 6

SEASON RESULT - IAAM A SEMIFINALIST

7. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)

Record: 15-9

Previous rank: No. 7

SEASON RESULT - ISL AA DIVISION FINALIST

8. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-9

Previous rank: No. 8

SEASON RESULT - IAAM A SEMIFINALIST

9. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)

Record: 8-7

Previous rank: No. 9

SEASON RESULT - IAAM A QUARTERFINALIST

10. SAINT MARY’S (Md.)

Record: 15-4

Previous rank: No. 10

SEASON RESULT - IAAM A QUARTERFINALIST

11. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)

Record: 11-7

Previous rank: No. 11

SEASON RESULT - DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA STATE ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (DCSAA) CHAMPION & ISL AA DIVISION SEMIFINALIST

12. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)

Record: 12-10

Previous rank: No. 12

SEASON RESULT - WCAC FINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST

13. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)

Record: 11-10

Previous rank: No. 13

SEASON RESULT - DCSAA FINALIST & WCAC SEMIFINALIST

14. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-8

Previous rank: No. 14

SEASON RESULT - IAAM A CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

15. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)

Record: 12-9

Previous rank: No. 15

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION I & ISL AA DIVISION SEMIFINALIST

16. ROLAND PARK COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 8-11

Previous rank: No. 16

SEASON RESULT - 9TH PLACE IN IAAM A

17. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)

Record: 15-4

Previous rank: No. 17

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 3A & ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY (MD.) LEAGUE CHAMPION

18. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)

Record: 15-5

Previous rank: No. 18

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE FINALIST & HOWARD COUNTY (MD.) LEAGUE CHAMPION

19. URBANA (Md.)

Record: 13-4

Previous rank: No. 19

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPION

20. GLENELG (Md.)

Record: 12-6

Previous rank: No. 20

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE SEMIFINALIST

21. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 7-9

Previous rank: No. 21

SEASON RESULT - IAAM A QUARTERFINALIST

22. CENTENNIAL (Md.)

Record: 14-3

Previous rank: No. 22

SEASON RESULT - MARYLAND CLASS 2A STATE FINALIST

23. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 4-10

Previous rank: No. 23

SEASON RESULT - 10TH PLACE IN IAAM A

24. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)

Record: 5-10

Previous rank: No. 24

SEASON RESULT - 11TH PLACE IN IAAM A

25. JAMES MADISON (Va.)

Record: 18-3-1

Previous rank: Not ranked

The Bobcats defeated then-No. 25 Battlefield (Va.), 11-9, in the Virginia Class 6 state championship game.

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPION