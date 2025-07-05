High School

USA Lacrosse Reveals Girls Lacrosse Coaches of the Year

More than 40 girls lacrosse coaches received recognition

Kevin L. Smith

Mackenzie Bell of the Moon Area girls lacrosse squad (Pennsylvania) is one of more than 40 coaches to receive USA Lacrosse Coach of the Year honors.
Mackenzie Bell of the Moon Area girls lacrosse squad (Pennsylvania) is one of more than 40 coaches to receive USA Lacrosse Coach of the Year honors. / Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USA Lacrosse announced the 2025 girls lacrosse coaches of the year.

Below is a list of coaches to receive the honor:

Alabama

Tom Lewis, Mountain Brook

Arizona

Torrey Graves, Desert Vista

California

Central Coast

Celeste Perales, Gilroy

Greater Los Angeles

Maddy Morrisey, Mira Costa

Orange County

Megan Armes, St. Margaret's Episcopal

San Diego

Mackenzie Newton, La Jolla

Colorado

Rachel Sanford, Evergreen

Connecticut

Meg Cersosimo, Conard

Delaware

Taylor Gibbs, Sussex Academy

District of Columbia

Claire Berg, Potomac School

Florida (North)

Ken McIlhenry, Gulf Breeze

Georgia

Travis Church, Lambert

Idaho

Dominic Gonzales, Idaho Falls

Iowa/Nebraska

Adam Dugan, Lincoln Liberty

Maryland

Chesapeake

Katy Kelley, Broadneck

Howard County

Amanda Brady, Marriotts Ridge 

Western

Brigid Scanlon, South Carroll

Massachusetts (Western)

Ashley Ziemba, Chicopee

 

Michigan

Deanna Radcliffe, South Lyon United

Missouri

Heartland

Kimberly Appuzo, Blue Valley

Saint Louis

Carrie Lampe, Ladue Horton Watkins

Montana

Liz Phillips, Missoula

New Hampshire

Jordan Kerrigan, Portsmouth

New Jersey

Shore

Lori Johnson, Southern Regional

South

Jessica Blake, Haddonfield Memorial

New York

Section II (Adirondack)

Joe Pollicino, Shaker

Section 5 (Rochester)

Dave York, Penfield

Ohio (Central)

Tim Bosco, Olentangy Liberty

Pennsylvania

Central

Cheyenne Benson, Elizabethtown Area 

Eastern

Josie Tomaino, Episcopal Academy

Western

Mackenzie Bell, Moon Area

South Carolina

Brent Hilpert, Porter-Gaud

Tennessee

Corey Donohoe, Ensworth

Texas

North

Rainey Hodgson, Southlake

South

Beth Lester, Kinkaid School

Utah

Michelle Buechner, Skyridge

Virginia

Richmond

Christina D'Angelo, Douglas S. Freeman

Southwest

Erin Petersen, Blacksburg

Tidewater

Doug Rice, Tabb

West Virginia

Hailey Mostacciuoto, University High

Wisconsin

Brandon Peterson, Edgewood-Madison

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/Girls Lacrosse