USA Lacrosse Reveals Girls Lacrosse Coaches of the Year
USA Lacrosse announced the 2025 girls lacrosse coaches of the year.
Below is a list of coaches to receive the honor:
Alabama
Tom Lewis, Mountain Brook
Arizona
Torrey Graves, Desert Vista
California
Central Coast
Celeste Perales, Gilroy
Greater Los Angeles
Maddy Morrisey, Mira Costa
Orange County
Megan Armes, St. Margaret's Episcopal
San Diego
Mackenzie Newton, La Jolla
Colorado
Rachel Sanford, Evergreen
Connecticut
Meg Cersosimo, Conard
Delaware
Taylor Gibbs, Sussex Academy
District of Columbia
Claire Berg, Potomac School
Florida (North)
Ken McIlhenry, Gulf Breeze
Georgia
Travis Church, Lambert
Idaho
Dominic Gonzales, Idaho Falls
Iowa/Nebraska
Adam Dugan, Lincoln Liberty
Maryland
Chesapeake
Katy Kelley, Broadneck
Howard County
Amanda Brady, Marriotts Ridge
Western
Brigid Scanlon, South Carroll
Massachusetts (Western)
Ashley Ziemba, Chicopee
Michigan
Deanna Radcliffe, South Lyon United
Missouri
Heartland
Kimberly Appuzo, Blue Valley
Saint Louis
Carrie Lampe, Ladue Horton Watkins
Montana
Liz Phillips, Missoula
New Hampshire
Jordan Kerrigan, Portsmouth
New Jersey
Shore
Lori Johnson, Southern Regional
South
Jessica Blake, Haddonfield Memorial
New York
Section II (Adirondack)
Joe Pollicino, Shaker
Section 5 (Rochester)
Dave York, Penfield
Ohio (Central)
Tim Bosco, Olentangy Liberty
Pennsylvania
Central
Cheyenne Benson, Elizabethtown Area
Eastern
Josie Tomaino, Episcopal Academy
Western
Mackenzie Bell, Moon Area
South Carolina
Brent Hilpert, Porter-Gaud
Tennessee
Corey Donohoe, Ensworth
Texas
North
Rainey Hodgson, Southlake
South
Beth Lester, Kinkaid School
Utah
Michelle Buechner, Skyridge
Virginia
Richmond
Christina D'Angelo, Douglas S. Freeman
Southwest
Erin Petersen, Blacksburg
Tidewater
Doug Rice, Tabb
West Virginia
Hailey Mostacciuoto, University High
Wisconsin
Brandon Peterson, Edgewood-Madison
