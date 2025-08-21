2025 Coach of the Year Odds: Ben Johnson Favored in First Season as Bears Head Coach
The NFL Coach of the Year award is one of the more intriguing awards to follow and bet on. In recent years, the award has been given to the coach of a team that exceeds expectations. That's why the likes of Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni have the longest odds to win the award, while new head coaches who have taken over bad teams are set as the favorites.
That has led to new head coaches making up five of the top six names on the odds list to be named the Coach of the Year in 2025.
2025 NFL Coach of the Year Odds
- Ben Johnson +650
- Mike Vrabel +700
- Jonathan Gannon +1200
- Liam Coen +1400
- Aaron Glenn +1500
- Pete Carroll +1500
- Sean Payton +1500
- Dave Canales +1600
- Jim Harbaugh +1700
- Kyle Shanahan +2000
- Dan Campbell +2000
- Mike Macdonald +2000
- Matt LaFleur +2000
- Kellen Moore +2500
- Sean McVay +2500
- Brian Callahan +2500
- Raheem Morris +3000
- Brian Schottenheimer +3000
- DeMeco Ryans +3000
- Brian Daboll +3000
- Shane Steichen +3000
- Dan Quinn +3500
- Mike Tomlin +3500
- Kevin O'Connell +4000
- Zac Taylor +4000
- Mike McDaniel +4000
- Todd Bowles +4000
- John Harbaugh +5000
- Sean McDermott +5000
- Kevin Stefanski +5000
- Andy Reid +8000
- Nick Sirianni +10000
Ben Johnson Favored to Win Coach of the Year
Ben Johnson has been one of the most sought-after head coaching candidates over the past few seasons, finally choosing to leave the Detroit Lions to take the head coaching gig with the Chicago Bears. Johnson is looked at as one of the top offensive minds in the league, and now he takes over an offense with plenty of talent, including Caleb Williams, D.J. Moore, and Rome Odunze. If the Bears are able to make the playoffs in his first year, he's going to be one of the top candidates to win the award. At +650, he has a 13.33% implied probability of winning it.
Mike Vrabel, the 2021 Coach of the Year, is second on the odds list at +700. The former coach of the Tennessee Titans has been hired by the team he played for as an All-Pro linebacker, the New England Patriots. Much like Johnson, the Patriots are a young and promising team, and if Vrabel can lead them back to the playoffs, he's going to be regarded as one of the top potential names to win the award.
The only coach in the top six on the odds list who isn't with a new team is Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals. He's in his third year as coach of the team, improving their record from 4-13 in 2023 to 8-9 in 2024. A big part in the team's success is not only going to be his coaching, but also the play of Kyler Murray, who has had an up-and-down career through his first six seasons.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.