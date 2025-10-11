California Girls High School Volleyball Top 20 State Rankings - Oct. 10, 2025
Welcome back, northern California. For the past six years, southern California teams have dominated state volleyball. SoCal teams have won the last six CIF State Open Division titles by a tally of 18 sets to one. NorCal glory appeared historical but things may be different in 2025.
History shows Archbishop Mitty-San Jose as the all-time CIF State trophy collector, with 14 titles, including six in a row from 2012 through 2017. But the Monarchs and others up north have not grabbed the biggest ring since that 2017 victory.
Things may be different in 2025 and it is the Mitty Monarchs serving notice. In last weekend’s tournament co-hosted by Redondo Union-Redondo Beach and Mira Costa-Manhattan Beach, Mitty rose up strong. In the semifinals, the Makenna Crosson-led Monarchs defeated none other than Redondo, with scores of 25-19, 28-26. In the final, Mitty gave Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth more than a run for their money. The Trailblazers barely prevailed, with scores of 25-23, 23-25, 20-18.
For 2025, the north has risen again.
There was another amazing development from the north, in a totally different way. On Saturday, October 4, Harker-San Jose held homecoming with an outdoor volleyball match against nearby Branham-San Jose. The contest reflected Nebraska’s August 30, 2023 contest against Omaha which drew 92,003 people to the Cornhuskers’ outdoor Memorial Stadium. Harker drew a smaller yet very sizable crowd. Yes, the homestanding Eagles won in four sets, 25-23, 25-21, 17-25, 25-15.
High School On SI California Girls Volleyball Top 20 State Rankings
(records through October 5)
1. Sierra Canyon (Southern Section, 33-3, No. 1 last rating)
Trailblazers beat Buchanan-Clovis 25-19, 25-16, Thousand Oaks 25-19, 25-19 and Mira Costa 25-21, 21-25, 15-9 before topping Mitty in the title contest. Pick your poison with the SCHS attack arsenal, as Eva Jeffries led against Buchanan with eight kills, Kendall Omoruyi topped with 10 against TO and Hanna McGinest led with 12 against Costa, with McKenna McIntosh right behind her with 11. The pair of M and M each led with eight in the final.
2. Mater Dei (SS, 26-4, was No. 2)
Monarchs swept Santa Margarita-Rancho Santa Margarita 25-17, 25-14, 25-19 and bounced JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano 23-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-23. Layli Ostovar pounded 17 kills in the former and Westley Matavao ripped 20 in the latter, with a .410 attack percentage.
3. Archbishop Mitty-San Jose (Central Coast Section, 21-3, was No. 7)
In the Nike tournament in Phoenix, Redondo beat the Monarchs 25-23, 22-25, 29-27. Mitty got revenge in SoCal and the pair of results show they are not a one-hit wonder. New coach Jake Spain has the Monarchs rolling.
4. Torrey Pines (San Diego Section, 20-4, was No. 4)
Finley Krystkowiak powers the Falcons but lesser-known Jaycee Mack has more kills. TPHS’s goal is to win the SDS section title, with neighbor Cathedral Catholic-San Diego the likely toughest opponent.
5. Redondo Union (SS, 27-6, was No. 5)
Sea Hawks beat Buchanan 25-16, 25-14 and squeaked past Skyview-Nampa ID 19-25, 25-23, 15-13 before falling to Mitty. Abby Zimmerman and RU are looking forward to the October 14 home rematch with rival Mira Costa, looking to get back at the Mustangs who upset them in a sweep at the MCHS gym on September 25.
6. Marymount (SS, 33-4, was No. 3)
Sailors defeated Harvard-Westlake 25-23, 25-14, 25-22 behind Sammy Destler’s 11 kills and 10 from Makenna Barnes. Season totals have Barnes with the most kills, Elle Vandeweghe right behind and then Destler.
7. Mira Costa (SS, 21-8, was No. 6)
Mustangs beat Santa Margarita 25-17, 20-25, 15-9 in the quarterfinals, then fell in the semis to Sierra Canyon. Tally there had SC on top 25-21, 21-25, 15-9. Wisconsin-bound Audrey Flanagan did all she could to lead MC, bashing 18 kills in just three sets.
8. Marin Catholic-Kentfield (North Coast Section, 20-4, was No. 8)
Wildcats beat Thousand Oaks but lost 2-1 to San Clemente.
9. Cathedral Catholic (SDS, 14-6, was No. 9)
Dons are led by Madyson McCarthy. Other teams have played 30-36 matches but CC is going with a lighter load, having played just 20 so far.
10. Los Alamitos (SS, 25-8, was No. 12)
Griffins beat Newport Harbor-Newport Beach 25-15, 25-20, 25-20.
11. Harvard-Westlake (SS, 20-6, was No. 11)
Marymount dumped the Wolverines 25-23, 25-14, 25-22. H-W is third in the Mission League, looking up at the Sailors and Sierra Canyon.
12. Thousand Oaks (SS, 27-3, was No. 15)
Tournament loss to Sierra Canyon was 25-19, 25-19 but that is no crime. Lancers and Oaks Christian-Westlake Village are the class of the Marmonte League.
13. Clovis (Central Section, 26-4, was No. 16)
Nicole Ndole banged down 25 kills, with a .391 attack percentage, in five-set win at Clovis West-Fresno. Scores were 28-26, 25-18, 23-25, 15-25, 15-7.
14. Buchanan-Clovis (CS, 27-7, was No. 17)
Buchanan lost to RU 25-16, 25-14 and to Casteel-Queen Creek AZ. Casteel edged them 18-25, 25-20, 16-14.
15. St. Ignatius-San Francisco (CCS, 15-6, was No. 18)
Eileen Pfeffer leads SI, who has taken over the San Francisco mantel from rival Sacred Heart Cathedral-San Francisco and is now on the edge of also claiming the second slot in the West Catholic Athletic League behind Mitty. Truth time comes October 16 at Mitty and October 21 at home against revenge-minded St. Francis-Mountain View.
16. Rocklin (San Joaquin Section, 22-3, was No. 10)
Addy Scheitlin, Gianna Bogan and Rylee Heinz lead the Thunder.
17. Temecula Valley-Temecula (SS, 16-2, was No. 13)
The Golden Bears beat Murrieta Mesa-Murrieta 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 23-25, 15-11. Savannah Sheridan belted 25 kills and Anaya Francois added 21.
18. San Juan Hills-San Juan Capistrano (SS, 17-5, was No. 14)
Stallions struggled to beat sub-.500 Dana Hills-Dana Point in five sets.
19. Clovis West (CS, 22-10, was Not Rated)
Golden Eagles gave Clovis a battle in recent five-set defeat. Freshman Brooklyn Lopez led CW with 16 kills, with seniors Jaden Graham and Leyla Soares each putting down 12 balls.
20. San Luis Obispo (CS, 24-3, was No. 19)
The Tigers have a 12-game win streak in which they have dropped just two sets.
