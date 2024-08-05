2024 Hawaii high school football schedules released: Kahuku begins season at No. 2 Bishop Gorman
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Hawaii high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming HHSAA season.
Most teams will play their first games on Friday, August 16, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 HHSAA state championships taking place November 29-30.
2024 Hawaii high school football schedules for all teams in every HHSAA classification are available, where you can also find live Hawaii high school football scores and much more.
2024 Hawaii HHSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 HHSAA high school football season schedule:
- July 25: First practice
- August 8: Earliest scrimmage
- August 15: Earliest games
- August 16: First Friday night
- November 15-16: Division I and II first round
- November 22-23: Semifinals for all divisions
- November 29-30: 2024 HHSAA State Football Championships*
*The 2023 HHSAA state title games were held at two different locations in Honolulu. The site for the 2024 state championships has yet to be announced.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's state champions to check out what their road to a potential repeat looks like.
Here's a full list of the 2023 HHSAA high school football state champions in each classification:
2023 Hawaii high school football state champions
- Open Division: Kahuku Red Raiders
- Division I: Waipahu Marauders
- Division II: Waimea Menehunes
