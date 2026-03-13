IMG Academy Football Lands a Standout Transfer from the State of Georgia

Just like college football and the NFL, high school football across the country never sleeps with news breaking every day. The news can range from schedule announcements, coaching changes, stadium and facility upgrades and in this case, a player transferring.

On Wednesday, IMG Academy, who is one of the most well-known high school football programs in the country, landed a transfer from Ware County (GA) quarterback, Chase Cone.

Cone announced on Wednesday via X that he will be transferring to IMG Academy for the 2026 football season.

QB Chase Cone Has a Tremendous Upside

Although he has not seen action yet as a starter, his size and athleticism in the pocket could make him an elite prospect once he becomes an upperclassman. His 6'-foot-6 frame allows him to scan and see the whole field while his 4.57 40-yard dash time gives him the speed and acceleration to make plays with his feet when the pocket breaks down. When you factor in Cone's attributes along with IMG's track record of developing elite prospects, the Ascenders' could very well be the best high school program in the country over the next three years.

Cone has also already displayed his skillset from the pocket this winter as he was selected as the top quarterback at the MVP Camps in Georgia. This accolade can further solidify Cone's potential future success as it is uncommon for an underclassman to win the top quarterback award.

Cone will have three more years of eligibility in the high school ranks once the new academic year begins.

Offensive Playmakers for the IMG National Team in 2026

After going 9-0 in 2025, and finishing ranked first in High School on SI's Florida Top 25 state rankings and sixth in the High School on SI's national rankings, the Ascenders look to keep this momentum going in 2026.

Cone will most likely enter the 2026 season as the backup, but he has three elite receivers to help him grow as a passer in practice. Eric McFarland, Osani Gayles and Zion White are about as good as it gets, and this should allow the Ascenders to have one of the most prolific passing attacks in 2026.

Five-star composite quarterback, Jayden Wade, seemingly has the starting spot locked down as he enters his junior season. The knowledge that Cone will gain from competing alongside Wade in practice should pay dividends for when he gets his shot as a starter.