Ben Dagg

Playoff time in Hawaii!
Playoff time has arrived in Hawaii high school football.

The postseason officially kicks off this Friday as Divisions I, I-Open, and II start playing playoff football on Friday, Nov. 15.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 HHSAA football playoffs.

Hawaii high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Hawaii high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from HHSAA Divisions I, I-Open, and II, plus some featured first-round matchups:

Division I

First-round featured matchups

Lahainaluna vs. Leilehua

7 p.m. Saturday

Kapa'a vs. Kailua

2 p.m. Saturday

2024 HHSAA Division I bracket

Division I - Open

Semifinal matchups

Kahuku vs. Mililani

4 p.m. Friday

St Louis vs. Campbell

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 HHSAA Division I - Open bracket

Division II

First-round featured matchups

Roosevelt vs. Kamehameha Hawai'i

6:30 p.m. Saturday

Pac-Five vs. Kaiser

7:30 p.m. Saturday

2024 HHSAA Division II bracket

