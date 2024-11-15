Hawaii (HHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
Playoff time has arrived in Hawaii high school football.
The postseason officially kicks off this Friday as Divisions I, I-Open, and II start playing playoff football on Friday, Nov. 15.
Hawaii high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Hawaii high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from HHSAA Divisions I, I-Open, and II, plus some featured first-round matchups:
Division I
First-round featured matchups
Lahainaluna vs. Leilehua
7 p.m. Saturday
Kapa'a vs. Kailua
2 p.m. Saturday
Division I - Open
Semifinal matchups
Kahuku vs. Mililani
4 p.m. Friday
St Louis vs. Campbell
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 HHSAA Division I - Open bracket
Division II
First-round featured matchups
Roosevelt vs. Kamehameha Hawai'i
6:30 p.m. Saturday
Pac-Five vs. Kaiser
7:30 p.m. Saturday
2024 HHSAA Division II bracket
