Hawaii High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
Saint Louis and Kahuku stay atop the rankings deep into the season.
Here are the latest Top 10 high school football rankings in Hawaii as of September 29, 2025:
1. Saint Louis (3-1)
The Crusader are coming off a bye week after falling to St. John Bosco on Sept. 19. | at Kamehameha
2. Kahuku (4-3)
The Red Raiders beat Leilehua 35-21. | at Farrington
3. Mililani (5-1)
The Trojans give Campbell its first loss of the season, 30-23. | at Leilehua
4. Kapolei (4-3)
Hurricanes snap two-game losing streak with a 60-14 win over Farrington. | vs. Campbell
5. Kamehameha Honolulu (2-3)
Coming off a bye week and gearing up for a big game against the No. 1 team in the land. | vs. St. Louis
6. James Campbell (5-1)
Sabers fall for the first time this season, dropping a game to Mililani 30-23. | at Kapolei
7. Waipahu (5-1)
The Marauders took down Waianae 29-13 to improve to 4-0 in the OIA Division I. | vs. Nanakuli
8. Wai'anae (6-1)
Seariders suffer their first loss of the season to Waipahu in what was a battle of two unbeatens. | vs. 'Aiea
9. Kapa'a (3-1)
Coming off a bye week. | vs. Kauai
10. Punahou (2-4)
Punahou has played a monster schedule, including taking on teams like Sierra Canyon (CA) | BYE
2024 HSFB HAWAII RECAP
As a refresher, here's what happened during the 2024 high school football season in Hawaii.
Saint Louis returned to glory in the Open Division, Kapā‘a captured its first state crown in Division I, and Kamehameha Maui won Division II.
Junior back Titan Lacaden ran like a man on a mission — 31 carries, 155 yards and two touchdowns — helping St. Louis control tempo and flip the script on Kahuku’s recent dominance.
It was Saint Louis' first state title since 2019.
KAPA BREAKS THROUGH IN DI
In one of the season’s best endings, Kapā‘a outlasted Konawaena in overtime, 10–7, to win its first-ever Division I state title. Micah Rapozo’s 33-yard field goal was the walk-off winner in a gritty, defensive slugfest.
KAMEHAMEHA-MAUI ROLLS THRU DII
For the first time ever, Kamehameha-Maui hoisted a football state title trophy, steamrolling Kaiser 37–14 in the Division II final. Junior star Zedekiah Campbell ran for 239 yards on just 18 carries.
ST. LOUIS BACK ON TOP
After watching rival Kahuku run the state for three straight seasons, St. Louis reminded Hawaii who built the Open Division standard. Behind a bruising ground attack and a big-game defense, the Crusaders beat Kahuku 17–10 to win the Open Division state championship at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
The Warriors scored 17 unanswered in the second half and left no doubt.
QB BREAKS STATE RECORD
Quarterback Jaron‑Keawe Sagapolutele of Campbell High put together a jaw-dropping season: 3,404 passing yards, 46 touchdowns, just three picks. His final career tally? 10,653 yards — a new Hawaii state record, passing Dillon Gabriel, the former Oregon and Oklahoma standout.
Sagapolutele was named the Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year.
CARVALHO OUT AT KAHUKU
One of the stunning storylines out of Hawaii came in the spring when Sterling Carvalho stepped down from being the head coach at Kahuku with a 59-18 record. Carvalho was 59-18 in his six seasons at the helm and took the Red Raiders to four straight state championship finals. He won three Open Division state titles in a row from 2021 to 2023. (STORY)
Kahuku won 32 consecutive games against Hawaii opponents starting in 2021, but the program's greatest feat under Carvalho was when the Red Raiders stunned top-ranked St. John Bosco (CA) — the defending national champions at the time — 30-23 at home in September of 2023.
FAVORITES FOR 2025?
There are two programs to keep an eye on in 2025: Kahuku and St. Louis. The two storied programs in Hawaii are favored by various media outlets to be the Open Division state champion by the end of the 2025 season.
On3 Massey has Kahuku No. 1, citing its elite defense and experience at QB. ScoringLive Hawaii has St. Louis as its No. 1 team, leaning on its returning championship roster, high-level offense and a winning pedigree.
