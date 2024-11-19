High School

Hawaii (HHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

Ben Dagg

Hawaii Semifinal Football this week! / Photo by Jimmy Jones

Playoff season continues in Hawaii high school football.

The postseason dwindles down this Friday as Divisions I and II play semifinal football on Friday, Nov. 22.

Kahuku and St. Louis have already made the Division I-Open state championship game on Nov. 29.

Hawaii high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Hawaii high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from HHSAA Divisions I, I-Open, and II, plus all the semifinal matchups (plus one championship game):

Division I

Semifinal matchups

Konawaena vs. Leilehua

7 p.m. Friday

Kapa'a vs. Damien

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 HHSAA Division I bracket

Division I - Open

Final matchup

Kahuku vs. St. Louis

7 p.m. Nov. 29

2024 HHSAA Division I - Open bracket

Division II

Semifinal matchups

Roosevelt vs. Kamehameha Maui

7 p.m. Friday

Kauai vs. Kaiser

10 a.m. Friday

2024 HHSAA Division II bracket

