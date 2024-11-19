Hawaii (HHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
Playoff season continues in Hawaii high school football.
The postseason dwindles down this Friday as Divisions I and II play semifinal football on Friday, Nov. 22.
Kahuku and St. Louis have already made the Division I-Open state championship game on Nov. 29.
Hawaii high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Hawaii high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from HHSAA Divisions I, I-Open, and II, plus all the semifinal matchups (plus one championship game):
Division I
Semifinal matchups
Konawaena vs. Leilehua
7 p.m. Friday
Kapa'a vs. Damien
7:30 p.m. Friday
Division I - Open
Final matchup
Kahuku vs. St. Louis
7 p.m. Nov. 29
2024 HHSAA Division I - Open bracket
Division II
Semifinal matchups
Roosevelt vs. Kamehameha Maui
7 p.m. Friday
Kauai vs. Kaiser
10 a.m. Friday
2024 HHSAA Division II bracket
