Hawaii (HHSAA) high school softball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (5/6/2025)
Playoff time has arrived for Hawaii high school softball.
The postseason has begun in the Aloha State in Division I and Division II, with a handful of games getting underway this week. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state of Hawaii, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.
>>Hawaii high school softball playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI Hawaii for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 HHSAA softball playoffs.
Hawaii high school softball playoffs 2025 brackets
Here are the HHSAA high school softball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from HHSAA's Division I and Division II:
DIVISION II
FIRST ROUND BYE: Kapa'a, Lanai, Pearl City, Kamehameha Hawai'i
Kailua vs. Kohala
Pac-Five vs. Aiea
Pahoa vs. Radford
Waialua vs. Waimea
DIVISION I
FIRST ROUND BYE: Hilo, Mililani, Maryknoll, Baldwin
King Kekaulike vs. Kapalama
Kalani vs. Punahou
Waiakea vs. Kaiser
Campbell vs. Moanalua
