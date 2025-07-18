High School

Surfing to Become Official HHSAA State Championship Sport in 2026

Hawaii makes waves with move to elevate surfing in high school athletics

Gary Adornato

Surfing has been sanctioned to become an official high school sport in Hawaii starting in 2026.
Surfing has been sanctioned to become an official high school sport in Hawaii starting in 2026. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Hawaii High School Athletic Association (HHSAA) announced Friday that surfing will become an official state championship sport starting in spring 2026, cementing Hawaii’s rich cultural tradition into its interscholastic athletics.

The announcement marks a long-anticipated milestone, offering boys and girls the chance to compete for a state title in shortboard surfing — the discipline chosen for the championship.

Maui to Host First State Surfing Championships

The Maui Interscholastic League (MIL) will host the inaugural HHSAA Surfing State Tournament, bringing over a decade of experience as the first league in the state to sanction surfing in schools. Since 2014, MIL has offered organized surfing, setting the stage for this expansion statewide.

Legislative Backing Made It Official

The official sanctioning of surfing was made possible by Hawaii House Bill 133 (HB133), now Act 141, which allocated funding to the Hawaii Department of Education to support the sport’s growth. The move reflects the state’s broader push to diversify athletic opportunities and honor native Hawaiian traditions.

'A Monumental Day' for Hawaii High School Sports

“This is a monumental day for Hawaii’s student-athletes and the sport of surfing,” said HHSAA Executive Director Chris Chun. “Surfing is deeply rooted in our culture and way of life … we are thrilled to offer this incredible opportunity.”

Surfing Becomes HHSAA's 21st Official Sport

The addition of surfing brings the total number of HHSAA sports to 21 — the fourth-most of any state in the nation. It follows the recent inclusion of girls flag football, further expanding access and equity across Hawaii’s public school sports.

In total, HHSAA will now oversee 52 team state titles and 112 individual titles each year, maintaining its commitment to academic achievement, athletic excellence, and sportsmanship.

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Hawaii