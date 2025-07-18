Surfing to Become Official HHSAA State Championship Sport in 2026
The Hawaii High School Athletic Association (HHSAA) announced Friday that surfing will become an official state championship sport starting in spring 2026, cementing Hawaii’s rich cultural tradition into its interscholastic athletics.
The announcement marks a long-anticipated milestone, offering boys and girls the chance to compete for a state title in shortboard surfing — the discipline chosen for the championship.
Maui to Host First State Surfing Championships
The Maui Interscholastic League (MIL) will host the inaugural HHSAA Surfing State Tournament, bringing over a decade of experience as the first league in the state to sanction surfing in schools. Since 2014, MIL has offered organized surfing, setting the stage for this expansion statewide.
Legislative Backing Made It Official
The official sanctioning of surfing was made possible by Hawaii House Bill 133 (HB133), now Act 141, which allocated funding to the Hawaii Department of Education to support the sport’s growth. The move reflects the state’s broader push to diversify athletic opportunities and honor native Hawaiian traditions.
'A Monumental Day' for Hawaii High School Sports
“This is a monumental day for Hawaii’s student-athletes and the sport of surfing,” said HHSAA Executive Director Chris Chun. “Surfing is deeply rooted in our culture and way of life … we are thrilled to offer this incredible opportunity.”
Surfing Becomes HHSAA's 21st Official Sport
The addition of surfing brings the total number of HHSAA sports to 21 — the fourth-most of any state in the nation. It follows the recent inclusion of girls flag football, further expanding access and equity across Hawaii’s public school sports.
In total, HHSAA will now oversee 52 team state titles and 112 individual titles each year, maintaining its commitment to academic achievement, athletic excellence, and sportsmanship.