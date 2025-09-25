Boise Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 17 games scheduled across the Boise metro area from Thursday, September 25 to Saturday, September 27, including six games featuring statewide top 15 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Boise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
In the marquee matchup of the weekend No. 2 Bishop Kelly will go to 3-1 Columbia to test their undefeated record of 4-0.
Boise High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
Borah (1-3) vs Boise (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Boise High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 15 games scheduled across the Boise metro area on Friday, September 26, highlighted by six ranked teams in action. You can follow every game on ourBoise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lakeview (0-1) vs Vale (2-1) at 7:00 PM
New Plymouth (3-2) vs Melba (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Marsing (2-2) vs Parma (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Weiser (2-2) vs McCall-Donnelly (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Homedale (4-0) vs Payette (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Nampa (0-5) vs Skyview (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Twin Falls (3-1) vs Mountain Home (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Vallivue (2-2) vs Emmett (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Ridgevue (3-1) vs Caldwell (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Bishop Kelly (4-0) vs Columbia (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Middleton (3-1) vs Meridian (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Kuna (1-3) vs Owyhee (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Eagle (4-0) vs Mountain View (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Rocky Mountain (4-0) vs Centennial (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Timberline (4-0) vs Capital (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Boise High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
Cole Valley Christian (3-1) vs Fruitland (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here