Boise Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025

Get Boise area schedules and scores as the 2025 Idaho high school football season rolls on Thursday, September 25

There are 17 games scheduled across the Boise metro area from Thursday, September 25 to Saturday, September 27, including six games featuring statewide top 15 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Boise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

In the marquee matchup of the weekend No. 2 Bishop Kelly will go to 3-1 Columbia to test their undefeated record of 4-0.

Boise High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025

Borah (1-3) vs Boise (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Boise High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 15 games scheduled across the Boise metro area on Friday, September 26, highlighted by six ranked teams in action. You can follow every game on ourBoise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Lakeview (0-1) vs Vale (2-1) at 7:00 PM

New Plymouth (3-2) vs Melba (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Marsing (2-2) vs Parma (1-3) at 7:00 PM

Weiser (2-2) vs McCall-Donnelly (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Homedale (4-0) vs Payette (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Nampa (0-5) vs Skyview (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Twin Falls (3-1) vs Mountain Home (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Vallivue (2-2) vs Emmett (3-2) at 7:00 PM

Ridgevue (3-1) vs Caldwell (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Bishop Kelly (4-0) vs Columbia (3-1) at 7:00 PM

Middleton (3-1) vs Meridian (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Kuna (1-3) vs Owyhee (4-0) at 7:00 PM

Eagle (4-0) vs Mountain View (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Rocky Mountain (4-0) vs Centennial (0-4) at 7:00 PM

Timberline (4-0) vs Capital (2-2) at 7:00 PM

Boise High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025

Cole Valley Christian (3-1) vs Fruitland (4-0) at 7:00 PM

SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

