Idaho High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Idaho high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 27.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Idaho high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025.
Idaho High School Football 1A Rankings
1. Council (Council, ID) (7-1)
2. Carey (Carey, ID) (8-0)
3. Coeur du Christ Academy (Coeur d’Alene, ID) (6-1)
4. Tri Valley (Cambridge, ID) (6-2)
5. Hansen (Hansen, ID) (6-1)
6. Genesee (Genesee, ID) (7-1)
7. Garden Valley (Garden Valley, ID) (5-3)
8. Salmon River (Riggins, ID) (6-3)
9. Wallace (Wallace, ID) (7-2)
10. Deary (Deary, ID) (5-4)
11. Rockland (Rockland, ID) (6-3)
12. Richfield (Richfield, ID) (4-3)
13. North Gem (Bancroft, ID) (6-3)
14. Shoshone (Shoshone, ID) (4-4)
15. Challis (Challis, ID) (4-4)
16. Timberline (Weippe, ID) (2-5)
17. Mackay (Mackay, ID) (4-3)
18. Lewis County Co-Op (Craigmont, ID) (3-5)
19. Horseshoe Bend (Horseshoe Bend, ID) (1-2)
20. Castleford (Castleford, ID) (2-5)
21. Cascade (Cascade, ID) (1-6)
22. Dietrich (Dietrich, ID) (2-6)
23. Clark Fork (Clark Fork, ID) (1-6)
24. Lakeside (Plummer, ID) (1-8)
25. Watersprings (Idaho Falls, ID) (1-7)
Idaho High School Football 2A Rankings
1. Kendrick (Kendrick, ID) (9-0)
2. Kamiah (Kamiah, ID) (7-1)
3. Grace (Grace, ID) (8-1)
4. Logos (Moscow, ID) (6-2)
5. Raft River (Malta, ID) (6-2)
6. Prairie (Cottonwood, ID) (6-3)
7. Hagerman (Hagerman, ID) (6-3)
8. Valley (Hazelton, ID) (5-3)
9. Idaho City (Idaho City, ID) (6-2)
10. Potlatch (Potlatch, ID) (4-4)
11. Notus (Notus, ID) (3-5)
12. Glenns Ferry (Glenns Ferry, ID) (4-5)
13. Murtaugh (Murtaugh, ID) (2-6)
14. Oakley (Oakley, ID) (2-6)
15. Lost Rivers (Butte County) (Arco, ID) (1-8)
16. Troy (Troy, ID) (3-6)
17. Clearwater Valley (Kooskia, ID) (1-7)
18. Centennial Baptist School (Caldwell, ID) (2-4)
19. Rimrock (Bruneau, ID) (2-5)
20. Lapwai (Lapwai, ID) (0-9)
21. Wilder (Wilder, ID) (1-7)
Idaho High School Football 3A Rankings
1. Ririe (Ririe, ID) (9-0)
2. West Side (Dayton, ID) (6-1)
3. North Fremont (Ashton, ID) (7-2)
4. Nampa Christian (Nampa, ID) (6-2)
5. Aberdeen (Aberdeen, ID) (4-3)
6. West Jefferson (Terreton, ID) (7-2)
7. Declo (Declo, ID) (5-4)
8. New Plymouth (New Plymouth, ID) (6-3)
9. Grangeville (Grangeville, ID) (5-4)
10. Priest River (Priest River, ID) (5-4)
11. Malad (Malad, ID) (2-5)
12. Soda Springs (Soda Springs, ID) (1-7)
13. Melba (Melba, ID) (2-6)
14. Firth (Firth, ID) (2-6)
15. Marsing (Marsing, ID) (3-5)
16. St. Maries (St. Maries, ID) (3-5)
17. Wendell (Wendell, ID) (0-5)
18. Salmon (Salmon, ID) (2-6)
19. Kellogg (Kellogg, ID) (2-6)
20. Parma (Parma, ID) (1-8)
21. Orofino (Orofino, ID) (0-8)
Idaho High School Football 4A Rankings
1. Fruitland (Fruitland, ID) (8-0)
2. Homedale (Homedale, ID) (8-1)
3. Sugar-Salem (Sugar City, ID) (7-1)
4. Kimberly (Kimberly, ID) (6-3)
5. Buhl (Buhl, ID) (6-2)
6. American Falls (American Falls, ID) (7-2)
7. Bonners Ferry (Bonners Ferry, ID) (7-2)
8. Weiser (Weiser, ID) (5-4)
9. Snake River (Blackfoot, ID) (4-4)
10. Gooding (Gooding, ID) (5-3)
11. Moscow (Moscow, ID) (6-3)
12. McCall-Donnelly (McCall, ID) (5-4)
13. Filer (Filer, ID) (5-4)
14. Teton (Driggs, ID) (2-5)
15. South Fremont (St. Anthony, ID) (3-6)
16. Payette (Payette, ID) (3-6)
17. Marsh Valley (Arimo, ID) (0-2)
18. Bear Lake (Montpelier, ID) (1-6)
19. Timberlake (Spirit Lake, ID) (1-8)
20. Wood River (Hailey, ID) (1-7)
Idaho High School Football 5A Rankings
1. Bishop Kelly (Boise, ID) (9-0)
2. Hillcrest (Idaho Falls, ID) (8-1)
3. Lakeland (Rathdrum, ID) (8-1)
4. Skyline (Idaho Falls, ID) (7-2)
5. Century (Pocatello, ID) (8-0)
6. Sandpoint (Sandpoint, ID) (7-2)
7. Twin Falls (Twin Falls, ID) (7-2)
8. Blackfoot (Blackfoot, ID) (6-3)
9. Columbia (Nampa, ID) (6-3)
10. Minico (Rupert, ID) (6-3)
11. Ridgevue (Nampa, ID) (6-3)
12. Vallivue (Caldwell, ID) (5-4)
13. Lewiston (Lewiston, ID) (3-6)
14. Emmett (Emmett, ID) (4-5)
15. Preston (Preston, ID) (3-6)
16. Shelley (Shelley, ID) (2-7)
17. Bonneville (Idaho Falls, ID) (3-6)
18. Skyview (Nampa, ID) (3-6)
19. Canyon Ridge (Twin Falls, ID) (3-6)
20. Mountain Home (Mountain Home, ID) (3-6)
21. Jerome (Jerome, ID) (3-6)
22. Nampa (Nampa, ID) (1-8)
23. Pocatello (Pocatello, ID) (1-7)
24. Caldwell (Caldwell, ID) (1-8)
25. Burley (Burley, ID) (0-8)
Idaho High School Football 6A Rankings
1. Rigby (Rigby, ID) (8-1)
2. Rocky Mountain (Meridian, ID) (7-1)
3. Coeur d'Alene (Coeur d'Alene, ID) (6-3)
4. Timberline (Boise, ID) (8-1)
5. Eagle (Eagle, ID) (8-1)
6. Madison (Rexburg, ID) (6-3)
7. Highland (Pocatello, ID) (6-3)
8. Mountain View (Meridian, ID) (5-3)
9. Middleton (Middleton, ID) (5-3)
10. Owyhee (Meridian, ID) (5-3)
11. Boise (Boise, ID) (4-4)
12. Capital (Boise, ID) (4-4)
13. Post Falls (Post Falls, ID) (3-6)
14. Lake City (Coeur d'Alene, ID) (3-6)
15. Meridian (Meridian, ID) (2-6)
16. Kuna (Kuna, ID) (2-6)
17. Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls, ID) (2-7)
18. Borah (Boise, ID) (1-7)
19. Centennial (Boise, ID) (0-8)
