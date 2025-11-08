Idaho High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025
The 2025 Idaho high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second week.
Idaho (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 7, 2025
Idaho high school football final scores, results - November 7, 2025
Bishop Kelly 40, Blackfoot 8
Coeur d'Alene 42, Madison 14
Council 46, Garden Valley 8
Fruitland 41, Buhl 27
Hillcrest 35, Lakeland 14
Homedale 30, Weiser 22
Kendrick 80, Notus 6
Kimberly 42, American Falls 0
Logos 66, Hagerman 14
Nampa Christian 30, North Fremont 14
Rigby 42, Mountain View 28
Rocky Mountain 13, Eagle 6
Skyline 43, Sandpoint 35
Timberline 21, Middleton 7
Tri Valley 82, Deary 32
Twin Falls 22, Century 7
Wallace 68, Genesee 66
West Side 37, West Jefferson 14
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.