High School

Idaho High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025

See every final score from the second week of the Idaho high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Rigby notched a big playoff win over Mountain View Friday night
Rigby notched a big playoff win over Mountain View Friday night / James Tate on X

The 2025 Idaho high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second week.

Idaho (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 7, 2025

Idaho high school football final scores, results - November 7, 2025

Bishop Kelly 40, Blackfoot 8

Coeur d'Alene 42, Madison 14

Council 46, Garden Valley 8

Fruitland 41, Buhl 27

Hillcrest 35, Lakeland 14

Homedale 30, Weiser 22

Kendrick 80, Notus 6

Kimberly 42, American Falls 0

Logos 66, Hagerman 14

Nampa Christian 30, North Fremont 14

Rigby 42, Mountain View 28

Rocky Mountain 13, Eagle 6

Skyline 43, Sandpoint 35

Timberline 21, Middleton 7

Tri Valley 82, Deary 32

Twin Falls 22, Century 7

Wallace 68, Genesee 66

West Side 37, West Jefferson 14

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Idaho