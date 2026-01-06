Matthew Stafford Had Funny Line About Achieving His Primary Goal in 2025
As much of the NFL world debates whether Matthew Stafford or Drake Maye should win the league MVP this season, Stafford seems to just be happy he made it this far.
Stafford finished the 2025 season—the 17th of his career—as the NFL leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns as he threw a career-high 46 touchdowns.
Heading into the season though, Stafford wasn’t focused on trying to become the NFL passing leader for the first time or contend for MVP.
“Make it to Week 1,” Stafford said Sunday of his personal goals heading into the season. “S--- I was just hoping I did that. We got there and we just held on for dear life. That’s where I was to be honest with you.”
After dealing with a lingering back injury that caused him to miss much of training camp and the preseason, Stafford has come a long way. From a changing timeline for when Stafford would return to practice to using a rejuvenation chamber, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see Stafford miss the start of the season or a couple games during the year. Not only was Stafford ready to go in Week 1, he played some of the best football of his career and could take home his first MVP award next month.
As for if Stafford believes he made a strong case for MVP on Sunday, he said, “I don’t know if it’s today or the whole year, I’m just trying to do as best I can. It’s trying to play the game the way I know how to play it. Felt like I had a nice season. Really just proud of our team. This is an award that is earned by everybody. You can’t just go out there and have a great statistical year and not win any games or do any of that kind of stuff. There’s so many guys that have contributed to a season like that. I got bigger fish to fry at the moment so that’s what I’m gonna be worried about.”
For now, Stafford instead remains focused on the Rams’ upcoming playoff game against the Panthers. He and Los Angeles will look to get revenge after falling to Carolina a month ago.