Idaho High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025

See every final score from Week 8 of Idaho high school football

Spencer Swaim

No. 5 Rigby won a Top 10 showdown with No. 9 Madison, 23-9.
The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 8.

Aberdeen 20, Malad 6

American Falls 48, Bear Lake 7

Anaconda 66, Kellogg 26

#2 Bishop Kelly 37, Vallivue 21

Blackfoot 56, Idaho Falls 7

Boise 29, #13 Owyhee 28

Bonners Ferry 41, Moscow 26

Capital 43, Meridian 42

Carey 52, Dietrich 0

Century 22, Preston 15

Challis 36, North Gem 20

Coeur d'Alene 33, Lake City 12

Coeur du Christ Academy 50, Deary 22

Columbia 50, Skyview 34

Declo 42, Soda Springs 0

#4 Eagle 34, Kuna 8

#11 Fruitland 43, #7 Homedale 21

Garden Valley 50, Salmon River 52

Genesee 50, Lakeside 42

Gooding 30, Filer 22

Grangeville 50, St. Maries 0

Hansen 32, Shoshone 14

#3 Hillcrest 49, Twin Falls 28

Jerome 35, Burley 28

Kimberly 2, Wood River 0

Lewiston 54, #15 Sandpoint 27

McCall-Donnelly 39, Payette 7

Minico 12, Canyon Ridge 0

Moses Lake 42, Post Falls 7

Mountain Home 36, Caldwell 9

Nampa Christian 46, Parma 0

New Plymouth 35, Marsing 0

North Fremont 40, Firth 6

Priest River 56, Orofino 0

Ridgevue 28, Nampa 14

#5 Rigby 23, #9 Madison 19

Rockland 52, Mackay 14

#1 Rocky Mountain 30, Middleton 3

Salmon River 52, Garden Valley 50

Shelley 49, Bonneville 14

#6 Skyline 31, Thunder Ridge 7

#8 Sugar-Salem 41, South Fremont 20

#14 Timberline 49, Centennial 7

Tri Valley 74, Cascade 0

Valley 58, Castleford 6

Wallace 56, Clark Fork 22

Watersprings 66, Junior Varsity Opponent 20

Weiser 38, Cole Valley Christian 6

West Jefferson 63, Salmon 6

