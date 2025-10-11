Idaho High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025
The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 8.
Idaho high school football final scores, results - October 10, 2025
Aberdeen 20, Malad 6
American Falls 48, Bear Lake 7
Anaconda 66, Kellogg 26
#2 Bishop Kelly 37, Vallivue 21
Blackfoot 56, Idaho Falls 7
Boise 29, #13 Owyhee 28
Bonners Ferry 41, Moscow 26
Capital 43, Meridian 42
Carey 52, Dietrich 0
Century 22, Preston 15
Challis 36, North Gem 20
Coeur d'Alene 33, Lake City 12
Coeur du Christ Academy 50, Deary 22
Columbia 50, Skyview 34
Declo 42, Soda Springs 0
#4 Eagle 34, Kuna 8
#11 Fruitland 43, #7 Homedale 21
Garden Valley 50, Salmon River 52
Genesee 50, Lakeside 42
Gooding 30, Filer 22
Grangeville 50, St. Maries 0
Hansen 32, Shoshone 14
#3 Hillcrest 49, Twin Falls 28
Jerome 35, Burley 28
Kimberly 2, Wood River 0
Lewiston 54, #15 Sandpoint 27
McCall-Donnelly 39, Payette 7
Minico 12, Canyon Ridge 0
Moses Lake 42, Post Falls 7
Mountain Home 36, Caldwell 9
Nampa Christian 46, Parma 0
New Plymouth 35, Marsing 0
North Fremont 40, Firth 6
Priest River 56, Orofino 0
Ridgevue 28, Nampa 14
#5 Rigby 23, #9 Madison 19
Rockland 52, Mackay 14
#1 Rocky Mountain 30, Middleton 3
Salmon River 52, Garden Valley 50
Shelley 49, Bonneville 14
#6 Skyline 31, Thunder Ridge 7
#8 Sugar-Salem 41, South Fremont 20
#14 Timberline 49, Centennial 7
Tri Valley 74, Cascade 0
Valley 58, Castleford 6
Wallace 56, Clark Fork 22
Watersprings 66, Junior Varsity Opponent 20
Weiser 38, Cole Valley Christian 6
West Jefferson 63, Salmon 6
