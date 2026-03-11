Idaho vs. Montana Prediction, Odds for Big Sky Championship Final

The Big Sky Championship has been blown wide open, and two unlikely contenders will face off in tonight's final. The fifth-place Montana Grizzlies will take on the seventh-place Idaho Vandals for the Big Sky Championship and a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Both teams have pulled off significant upsets so far in the tournament, but who will finish the job tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Idaho vs. Montana Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Idaho -2.5 (-110)

Montana +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Idaho -155

Montana +125

Total

OVER 144.5 (-115)

UNDER 144.5 (-105)

Idaho vs. Montana How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Game Time: 11:30 pm ET

Venue: Idaho Central Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Idaho Record: 20-14 (9-9 in Big Sky)

Montana Record: 18-15 (10-8 in Big Sky)

Idaho vs. Montana Betting Trends

Idaho is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games

Idaho is 1-6-2 ATS in its last nine games vs. Montana

The OVER is 4-2 in Montana's last six games

Montana is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games played in March

Montana is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games as an underdog

Idaho vs. Montana Key Player to Watch

Money Williams, G - Montana Grizzlies

Money Williams is one of the best scorers in the Big Sky, averaging 20.6 points per game, while shooting 49.5% from the field. He's the main reason Montana is playing in tonight's final. He has scored a combined 72 points in their two tournament games. If he plays that well again tonight, the Grizzlies are going to be the Big Sky Champions.

Idaho vs. Montana Prediction and Pick

In a close game between two teams who weren't expected to be in the final, I'm going to back the team that has the best player on the court tonight, Money Williams. He has been on fire throughout the Big Sky Tournament, and now he gets to face an Idaho team that ranks 124th in defensive efficiency.

I'll take the points with Montana tonight.

Pick: Montana +2.5 (-110)

