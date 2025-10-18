High School

Idaho High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025

See every final score from Week 9 of Idaho high school football

Spencer Swaim

Highland (ID) vs. SLAM Nevada (NV) Varsity high school football showdown- Aug. 30, 2025
Highland (ID) vs. SLAM Nevada (NV) Varsity high school football showdown- Aug. 30, 2025 / Dave Argyle SBLive

The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 9.

Idaho high school football final scores, results - October 17, 2025

Bishop Kelly 46, Ridgevue 13

Blackfoot 33, Thunder Ridge 14

Boise 28, Kuna 7

Bonneville 35, Skyview 13

Bonners Ferry 21, Orofino 0

Carey 64, Shoshone 8

Centennial Baptist School 36, Wilder 30

Coeur d'Alene 42, Post Falls 0

Coeur du Christ Academy 38, Wallace 18

Cole Valley Christian 55, Payette 7

Council 64, Salmon River 14

Deary 48, Lewis County Co-Op 28

Declo 28, Malad 21

Eagle 53, Borah 6

Emmett 42, Nampa 24

Filer 43, Mountain Home 8

Fruitland 34, Weiser 12

Garden Valley 74, Cascade 6

Genesee 54, Timberline 32

Hagerman 38, Lost Rivers (Butte County) 18

Highland 31, Skyline 14

Homedale 42, McCall-Donnelly 21

Jerome 45, Caldwell 0

Kamiah 60, Potlatch 20

Kendrick 48, Logos 24

Kimberly 45, Buhl 21

Lake City 6, Lewiston 0

Lakeside 45, Clark Fork 24

Madison 31, Minico 12

Melba 66, Parma 7

Meridian 40, Centennial 14

Moscow 27, Timberlake 13

Mountain View 24, Owyhee 21

Nampa Christian 41, Marsing 8

North Gem 68, Watersprings 16

Notus 42, Idaho City 34

Oakley 52, Glenns Ferry 44

Prairie 76, Troy 28

Preston 12, Pocatello 7

Priest River 16, St. Maries 15

Richfield 60, Castleford 0

Rigby 35, Hillcrest 22

Ririe 20, North Fremont 0

Rockland 42, Challis 35

Sandpoint 31, Lakeland 27

Shelley 63, Idaho Falls 7

Snake River 17, American Falls 14

South Fremont 21, Teton 20

Timberline 31, Rocky Mountain 20

Twin Falls 41, Burley 0

Valley 42, Raft River 26

Vallivue 8, Columbia 7

West Jefferson 48, Firth 6

West Side 21, Aberdeen 0

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Idaho