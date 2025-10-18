Idaho High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025
The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 9.
Bishop Kelly 46, Ridgevue 13
Blackfoot 33, Thunder Ridge 14
Boise 28, Kuna 7
Bonneville 35, Skyview 13
Bonners Ferry 21, Orofino 0
Carey 64, Shoshone 8
Centennial Baptist School 36, Wilder 30
Coeur d'Alene 42, Post Falls 0
Coeur du Christ Academy 38, Wallace 18
Cole Valley Christian 55, Payette 7
Council 64, Salmon River 14
Deary 48, Lewis County Co-Op 28
Declo 28, Malad 21
Eagle 53, Borah 6
Emmett 42, Nampa 24
Filer 43, Mountain Home 8
Fruitland 34, Weiser 12
Garden Valley 74, Cascade 6
Genesee 54, Timberline 32
Hagerman 38, Lost Rivers (Butte County) 18
Highland 31, Skyline 14
Homedale 42, McCall-Donnelly 21
Jerome 45, Caldwell 0
Kamiah 60, Potlatch 20
Kendrick 48, Logos 24
Kimberly 45, Buhl 21
Lake City 6, Lewiston 0
Lakeside 45, Clark Fork 24
Madison 31, Minico 12
Melba 66, Parma 7
Meridian 40, Centennial 14
Moscow 27, Timberlake 13
Mountain View 24, Owyhee 21
Nampa Christian 41, Marsing 8
North Gem 68, Watersprings 16
Notus 42, Idaho City 34
Oakley 52, Glenns Ferry 44
Prairie 76, Troy 28
Preston 12, Pocatello 7
Priest River 16, St. Maries 15
Richfield 60, Castleford 0
Rigby 35, Hillcrest 22
Ririe 20, North Fremont 0
Rockland 42, Challis 35
Sandpoint 31, Lakeland 27
Shelley 63, Idaho Falls 7
Snake River 17, American Falls 14
South Fremont 21, Teton 20
Timberline 31, Rocky Mountain 20
Twin Falls 41, Burley 0
Valley 42, Raft River 26
Vallivue 8, Columbia 7
West Jefferson 48, Firth 6
West Side 21, Aberdeen 0
