The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 7.
Idaho high school football final scores, results - October 3, 2025
Aberdeen 18, North Fremont 16
Bear Lake 28, South Fremont 20
Bonneville 24, Thunder Ridge 17
Buhl 39, Gooding 29
Camas 26, Coeur d'Alene 7
Capital 44, Centennial 3
Carey 54, Rockland 24
Century 48, Teton 29
Colfax 34, Priest River 20
Council 40, Garden Valley 8
Deary 52, Lakeside 14
Eagle 34, Owyhee 20
Fruitland 47, Payette 6
Genesee 22, Wallace 18
Glenns Ferry 26, Valley 20
Grace 37, Rich 36
Grangeville 58, Orofino 2
Hagerman 46, Murtaugh 0
Hansen 54, Dietrich 12
Hillcrest 41, Blackfoot 21
Homedale 24, Weiser 14
Kendrick 68, Potlatch 0
Kuna 21, Borah 13
Lakeland 62, Timberlake 0
Minico 36, Idaho Falls 0
Moscow 66, Kellogg 0
Mountain Home 29, Jerome 18
Mountain View 34, Boise 20
Nampa Christian 24, Melba 13
New Plymouth 39, Parma 7
North Gem 52, Mackay 14
Notus 51, Centennial Baptist School 30
Post Falls 16, Battle Ground 8
Prairie 56, Clearwater Valley 6
Ridgevue 13, Vallivue 7
Rigby 52, Highland 21
Ririe 42, West Jefferson 28
Rocky Mountain 69, Meridian 0
Sandpoint 47, Lake City 27
Shoshone 32, Richfield 12
Skyline 29, Shelley 10
Sugar-Salem 42, Preston 0
Tri Valley 72, Salmon River 46
Twin Falls 44, Pocatello 14
West Side 50, Soda Springs 18
Wilder 21, Rimrock 0
