High School

Idaho high school football final scores, results - October 3, 2025

See every final score from Week 7 of Idaho high school football

Spencer Swaim

Idaho high school football wraps up Week 7
Idaho high school football wraps up Week 7 / Nate Latsch

The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 7.

Idaho (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

Idaho high school football final scores, results - October 3, 2025

Aberdeen 18, North Fremont 16

Bear Lake 28, South Fremont 20

Bonneville 24, Thunder Ridge 17

Buhl 39, Gooding 29

Camas 26, Coeur d'Alene 7

Capital 44, Centennial 3

Carey 54, Rockland 24

Century 48, Teton 29

Colfax 34, Priest River 20

Council 40, Garden Valley 8

Deary 52, Lakeside 14

Eagle 34, Owyhee 20

Fruitland 47, Payette 6

Genesee 22, Wallace 18

Glenns Ferry 26, Valley 20

Grace 37, Rich 36

Grangeville 58, Orofino 2

Hagerman 46, Murtaugh 0

Hansen 54, Dietrich 12

Hillcrest 41, Blackfoot 21

Homedale 24, Weiser 14

Kendrick 68, Potlatch 0

Kuna 21, Borah 13

Lakeland 62, Timberlake 0

Minico 36, Idaho Falls 0

Moscow 66, Kellogg 0

Mountain Home 29, Jerome 18

Mountain View 34, Boise 20

Nampa Christian 24, Melba 13

New Plymouth 39, Parma 7

North Gem 52, Mackay 14

Notus 51, Centennial Baptist School 30

Post Falls 16, Battle Ground 8

Prairie 56, Clearwater Valley 6

Ridgevue 13, Vallivue 7

Rigby 52, Highland 21

Ririe 42, West Jefferson 28

Rocky Mountain 69, Meridian 0

Sandpoint 47, Lake City 27

Shoshone 32, Richfield 12

Skyline 29, Shelley 10

Sugar-Salem 42, Preston 0

Tri Valley 72, Salmon River 46

Twin Falls 44, Pocatello 14

West Side 50, Soda Springs 18

Wilder 21, Rimrock 0

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Idaho