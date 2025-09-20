High School

Idaho High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025

Spencer Swaim

The Highland Bulls defeated Thunder Ridge, 38-23, Friday in Idaho.
The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores.

American Falls 16, Buhl 7

Bishop Kelly 55, Nampa 27

Bonners Ferry 28, Lakeside 20

Bonneville 47, Idaho Falls 13

Carey 50, Richfield 6

Century 34, Shelley 10

Council 56, Crane 6

Declo 26, Melba 13

Dietrich 44, Castleford 24

Eagle 49, Boise 17

Filer 50, Wood River 9

Fruitland 50, Nampa Christian 23

Garden Valley 42, North Gem 8

Gig Harbor 16, Lake City 6

Gooding 23, Mountain Home 13

Grace 51, Glenns Ferry 0

Highland 38, Thunder Ridge 23

Hillcrest 25, Skyline 19

Homedale 62, Jerome 21

Idaho City 44, Challis 38

Jackson Hole 45, Bear Lake 7

Kamiah 22, Prairie 12

Kendrick 102, Clearwater Valley 0

Kettle Falls 18, Priest River 16

Lakeland 35, Post Falls 7

Lewiston 33, Bothell 28

Mackay 53, Sho-Ban 0

Madison 32, Blackfoot 24

Marsing 26, Payette 21

McCall-Donnelly 48, Grangeville 6

Middleton 44, Centennial 0

Moscow 37, St. Maries 14

Mountain View 42, Kuna 7

New Plymouth 55, Orofino 19

Notus 55, Cascade 22

Preston 19, Burley 13

Raft River 28, Murtaugh 26

Ridgevue 23, Columbia 21

Ririe 20, Aberdeen 8

Rockland 58, Rimrock 6

Rocky Mountain 55, Capital 49

Salmon River 60, Wilder 6

Shoshone 50, Camas County 26

Skyview 53, Emmett 46

Snake River 21, South Fremont 8

St. Joseph 68, Watersprings 58

Sugar-Salem 35, Kimberly 14

Teton 40, Basalt 28

Timberline 33, Meridian 7

Twin Falls 45, Canyon Ridge 0

Valley 58, Oakley 26

Vallivue 49, Caldwell 6

Wallace 66, St. John-Endicott 6

Weiser 62, Pendleton 14

West Jefferson 49, Parma 7

