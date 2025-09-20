Idaho High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025
The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores.
American Falls 16, Buhl 7
Bishop Kelly 55, Nampa 27
Bonners Ferry 28, Lakeside 20
Bonneville 47, Idaho Falls 13
Carey 50, Richfield 6
Century 34, Shelley 10
Council 56, Crane 6
Declo 26, Melba 13
Dietrich 44, Castleford 24
Eagle 49, Boise 17
Filer 50, Wood River 9
Fruitland 50, Nampa Christian 23
Garden Valley 42, North Gem 8
Gig Harbor 16, Lake City 6
Gooding 23, Mountain Home 13
Grace 51, Glenns Ferry 0
Highland 38, Thunder Ridge 23
Hillcrest 25, Skyline 19
Homedale 62, Jerome 21
Idaho City 44, Challis 38
Jackson Hole 45, Bear Lake 7
Kamiah 22, Prairie 12
Kendrick 102, Clearwater Valley 0
Kettle Falls 18, Priest River 16
Lakeland 35, Post Falls 7
Lewiston 33, Bothell 28
Mackay 53, Sho-Ban 0
Madison 32, Blackfoot 24
Marsing 26, Payette 21
McCall-Donnelly 48, Grangeville 6
Middleton 44, Centennial 0
Moscow 37, St. Maries 14
Mountain View 42, Kuna 7
New Plymouth 55, Orofino 19
Notus 55, Cascade 22
Preston 19, Burley 13
Raft River 28, Murtaugh 26
Ridgevue 23, Columbia 21
Ririe 20, Aberdeen 8
Rockland 58, Rimrock 6
Rocky Mountain 55, Capital 49
Salmon River 60, Wilder 6
Shoshone 50, Camas County 26
Skyview 53, Emmett 46
Snake River 21, South Fremont 8
St. Joseph 68, Watersprings 58
Sugar-Salem 35, Kimberly 14
Teton 40, Basalt 28
Timberline 33, Meridian 7
Twin Falls 45, Canyon Ridge 0
Valley 58, Oakley 26
Vallivue 49, Caldwell 6
Wallace 66, St. John-Endicott 6
Weiser 62, Pendleton 14
West Jefferson 49, Parma 7
