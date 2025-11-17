Idaho High School Football Top 15 State Rankings - Nov. 17, 2025
As we would expect, the semifinals in the Idaho high school football playoffs produced some of the best matchups of the season, including a taut 5A game between No. 1 Bishop Kelly and No. 7 Skyline that came down to the final minute.
Meanwhile, No. 3 Timberline is in the first state championship game since the school opened in 1998 despite losing its quarterback to injury, forcing the Wolves to convert Utah-bound receiver Hudson Lewis for the biggest games they’ve ever played.
This week’s High School on SI Idaho Top 15 sees five of the six finalists in Class 6A, 5A and 4A represented.
Idaho High School Football Top 15 State Rankings – Nov. 17, 2025
1. Bishop Kelly (12-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 7 Skyline 21-20
Next up: vs. No. 4 Hillcrest, Class 5A championship, Nov. 24
The Knights’ title hopes hinged on stopping a two-point conversion with 1:19 to play. They got the stop, then senior RB Ryan Arellano ran 11 yards on third-and-9 on the following possession for the first down they needed to seal the win.
2. Rigby (10-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. No. 6 Rocky Mountain 40-21
Next up: vs. No. 3 Timberline, Class 6A championship, Nov. 22
The Trojans rolled up 504 total yards, led by Amani Morel’s 165 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries, and scored three straight touchdowns to build a 26-7 lead midway through the third quarter.
3. Timberline (10-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. No. 11 Coeur d’Alene 23-17
Next up: vs. No. 2 Rigby, Class 6A championship, Nov. 22
The Wolves lost UC Davis commit QB Jack Brant to a noncontact knee injury early in the week, but they leaned on a defense that forced six turnovers — including a 26-yard pick-six by Austin Engroff and two fumble recoveries by Hawaii commit Andrew Price — to reach the first title game in program history.
4. Hillcrest (10-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. No. 15 Twin Falls 44-20
Next up: vs. No. 1 Bishop Kelly, Class 5A championship, Nov. 24
The defending champion Knights are back in the state final for a third consecutive season as senior QB Tyson Sweetwood did most of his damage with his legs, running for a career-best 260 yards and five touchdowns.
5. Homedale (10-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. No. 10 Sugar-Salem 30-20
Next up: vs. No. 7 Kimberly, Class 4A championship, Nov. 22
The Trojans took out a half-decade’s worth of frustration on the Diggers, who’d eliminated Homedale six times over the past seven seasons. But on this night, it was senior QB Xavier Uranga who led the way with 251 yards and three touchdowns on 13-of-19 passing.
6. Rocky Mountain (10-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Rigby 40-21
Next up: Season over
The Grizzlies got within 33-21 on Kaelan Custer’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Jake Colbert early in the fourth, but they could never corral the defending champion’s running attack.
7. Skyline (9-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Bishop Kelly 21-20
Next up: Season over
The Grizzlies trailed 14-0 early and 21-14 late when senior Zyon Crockett scored on a 19-yard run. Coach Scott Berger went for two and the win, but the snap was low off Crockett’s shins in the wildcat, and the defense swallowed him up. Bishop Kelly then ran out the clock on their season.
8. Kimberly (8-3)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. No. 9 Fruitland 28-21
Next up: vs. No. 5 Homedale, Class 4A championship, Nov. 22
The Bulldogs’ executed a complete reversal of fortunes from their 49-13 season-opening loss to the Grizzlies to reach their first state final since 1981 thanks to a big night from senior QB MacRaye Bruning, who ran for 62 yards and four touchdowns while completing 15-of-18 passes for 163 yards.
9. Fruitland (10-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to No. 8 Kimberly 28-21
Next up: Season over
The Grizzlies forged a 14-14 halftime tie on Titus Vidlak’s quarterback keeper just before the break, but they couldn’t overcome two third-quarter scores by Kimberly to see their bid to reach their first state final since 2017 fall short.
10. Coeur d’Alene (7-4)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Timberline 23-17
Next up: Season over
The Vikings had won the turnover battle most of the season, but they gave the ball away six times to the Wolves and managed just 171 total yards and nine first downs, seeing a last-ditch drive starting at midfield with 1:28 left falter with four straight incompletions.
11. Sugar-Salem (8-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Homedale 30-20
Next up: Season over
Junior QB Frank Fillmore did his best to keep the Diggers’ hopes for a fourth consecutive state title alive, with his 5-yard touchdown run closing the gap to 23-20, but they couldn’t stop Homedale, which scored with just over a minute left to seal the win. Fillmore finished 11-of-20 for 163 yards and a touchdown through the air and ran for 118 yards and two scores.
12. Eagle (8-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Next up: Season over
13. Madison (7-4)
Previous ranking: 14
Next up: Season over
14. Mountain View (7-4)
Previous ranking: 15
Next up: Season over
15. Twin Falls (9-3)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Hillcrest 44-20
Next up: Season over
The Bruins were within 23-20 going into the final quarter thanks to a strong performance from senior QB Ty Hess (16-of-23, 277 yards, two TDs), but the defending champs scored three times to pull away, denying Twin Falls its first trip to the final since 2004.
Dropped out
None
–
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter