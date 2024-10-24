Idaho (IHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/24/2024)
The 2024 Idaho high school football season has one more game remaining in the regular season - with teams still fighting to make the field for the start of next week's postseason.
In Class 6A, there is a championship showdown between familiar Southern Idaho Conference foes - Eagle playing at Rocky Mountain. The winner very well could be awarded the state's No. 1 seed for the playoffs.
And in Class 5A, Emmett could forge a three-way tie in the SIC if it can beat reigning state champion Bishop Kelly at home.
Here's a guide to following all of the Idaho high school football action this weekend, including Friday night.
IDAHO (IHSAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE IDAHO FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
