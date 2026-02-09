Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (2/9/2026)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Feb. 2-8. Voting closes on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Elly Evarts of Gibsonburg (Ohio) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Evarts became Gibsonburg’s all-time leading scorer in a 59-27 victory over Lakota. The junior finished the game with 17 points, giving her 1,460 points and counting for her career.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Lyla Baxter, sr., Green Valley (Nevada) flag football
Baxter, a UC San Diego softball signee, caught seven passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns while also tallying seven tackles and two interceptions on defense in a 25-0 shutout of Boulder City.
2. Ceanna Forney, so., Jesuit (Oregon) basketball
Forney dominated with 36 points and 16 rebounds in a 72-52 win over Southridge.
3. Kennedy Gieseking, jr., Edwardsville (Illinois) basketball
Gieseking surpassed the 1,000 career points mark in a 42-28 loss to Breese Central.
4. Maddyn Greenway, sr., Providence Academy (Minnesota) basketball
Greenway, a Kentucky signee, scored a season-high 57 points in a 107-81 rout of Hill-Murray.
5. Saraii Hayes, so., Fairfield (California) soccer
Hayes tallied three goals and an assist as Fairfield took down Johnson, 4-3.
6. Ryann Jennings, sr., Conestoga (Pennsylvania) basketball
Jennings erupted for 47 points in a 61-56 double overtime victory over Radnor in the Central League semifinals. The senior hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to force a second overtime period.
7. Berkley Jones, jr., Eagle (Idaho) basketball
Jones exploded for a single-game program record 42 points in a 67-41 victory over Rocky Mountain that clinched a Class 6A state tournament berth.
8. Nola Lewis, fr., Millburn (New Jersey) basketball
Lewis led the way with 31 points in a 41-36 win over Parsippany Hills. The freshman hit seven three-pointers in the game.
9. Aaliyah Marks, sr., Weaver (Alabama) basketball
Marks buried 10 three-pointers en route to 42 points as Weaver opened play at the Class 3A Area 9 tournament with a 63-18 rout of Wellborn.
10. Payton Newman, sr., Neshannock (Pennsylvania) basketball
Newman had a performance for the ages against Beaver Falls, finishing with 33 points, 15 rebounds and seven steals while hitting the game-winning layup in overtime for a 73-71 victory.
11. Rosanelly Pastrano, sr., LEE (Texas) basketball
Pastrano netted 41 points and became the school’s all-time leading scorer in a 62-24 win over Reagan. She had 2,648 points and counting after the game.
12. Maggie Warpus, sr., Chenango Forks (New York) basketball
Warpus, an Oregon State signee, poured in 30 points in a 60-47 victory over Waverly that clinched the STAC Central Division title.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App