Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12-13, 2025
There are 49 games being played in the Champaign-Springfield Metro this weekend from Friday September 12 to Saturday September 13. You can follow every game live on our Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is a battle between two undefeated teams as Seeger travels to Riverton Parke on Friday, September 12, 2025.
Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 46 Champaign-Springfield high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 12, 2025. The first game, Seeger vs Riverton Parke, starts at 6:00 PM.
Arcola vs Argenta-Oreana
Athens vs Pleasant Plains
Attica vs Parke Heritage
Auburn vs Maroa-Forsyth
Beardstown vs Unity/Seymour
Bloomington Central Catholic vs Tolono Unity
Breese Central vs Mt. Zion
Carterville vs Charleston
Catlin vs Iroquois West
Centennial vs Richwoods
Central A & M vs Warrensburg-Latham
Champaign Central vs Peoria Notre Dame
Clifton Central vs Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Clinton vs Seneca
Covington vs Fountain Central
Cumberland vs Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond
Danville vs Normal West
Decatur Eisenhower vs Glenwood
Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington vs Shelbyville
Effingham vs Mater Dei
Fisher vs Ridgeview/Lexington
Freeburg vs Taylorville
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs LeRoy
Herscher vs Manteno
Illinois Valley Central vs St. Joseph-Ogden
Iroquois West vs Salt Fork
Jacksonville vs Sacred Heart-Griffin
Kansas/Shiloh/Oakland vs Nokomis
Lanphier vs Springfield
Lincoln vs Rochester
MacArthur vs Normal University
Mahomet-Seymour vs Sycamore
Marshall vs Paris
Mattoon vs Salem
Momence vs Westville
Monticello vs Rantoul
Normal Community vs Urbana
North Mac vs Southwestern
Oakwood vs Watseka
Pana vs Vandalia
Parke Heritage vs Attica
Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs Pontiac
Prairie Central vs St. Teresa
Rensselaer Central vs West Lafayette
Riverton Parke vs Seeger
Williamsville vs Riverton
Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are three Champaign-Springfield high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The first game, Quincy Notre Dame vs Springfield Southeast, starts at 1:00 PM.
Pawnee vs Meridian
Newton vs Casey-Westfield
Quincy Notre Dame vs Springfield Southeast
