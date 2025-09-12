High School

Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12-13, 2025

Get Champaign-Springfield Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Illinois high school football season rolls into Week 3 of the 2025 season on September 12

Mattoon faces Salem this week.
Mattoon faces Salem this week.

There are 49 games being played in the Champaign-Springfield Metro this weekend from Friday September 12 to Saturday September 13. You can follow every game live on our Champaign-Springfield Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup of the week is a battle between two undefeated teams as Seeger travels to Riverton Parke on Friday, September 12, 2025.

Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 46 Champaign-Springfield high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 12, 2025. The first game, Seeger vs Riverton Parke, starts at 6:00 PM.

Arcola vs Argenta-Oreana

Athens vs Pleasant Plains

Attica vs Parke Heritage

Auburn vs Maroa-Forsyth

Beardstown vs Unity/Seymour

Bloomington Central Catholic vs Tolono Unity

Breese Central vs Mt. Zion

Carterville vs Charleston

Catlin vs Iroquois West

Centennial vs Richwoods

Central A & M vs Warrensburg-Latham

Champaign Central vs Peoria Notre Dame

Clifton Central vs Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Clinton vs Seneca

Covington vs Fountain Central

Cumberland vs Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond

Danville vs Normal West

Decatur Eisenhower vs Glenwood

Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington vs Shelbyville

Effingham vs Mater Dei

Fisher vs Ridgeview/Lexington

Freeburg vs Taylorville

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs LeRoy

Herscher vs Manteno

Illinois Valley Central vs St. Joseph-Ogden

Iroquois West vs Salt Fork

Jacksonville vs Sacred Heart-Griffin

Kansas/Shiloh/Oakland vs Nokomis

Lanphier vs Springfield

Lincoln vs Rochester

MacArthur vs Normal University

Mahomet-Seymour vs Sycamore

Marshall vs Paris

Mattoon vs Salem

Momence vs Westville

Monticello vs Rantoul

Normal Community vs Urbana

North Mac vs Southwestern

Oakwood vs Watseka

Pana vs Vandalia

Parke Heritage vs Attica

Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs Pontiac

Prairie Central vs St. Teresa

Rensselaer Central vs West Lafayette

Riverton Parke vs Seeger

Williamsville vs Riverton

Champaign-Springfield High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025

There are three Champaign-Springfield high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The first game, Quincy Notre Dame vs Springfield Southeast, starts at 1:00 PM.

Pawnee vs Meridian

Newton vs Casey-Westfield

Quincy Notre Dame vs Springfield Southeast

