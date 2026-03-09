Top 25 Oregon Girls High School Basketball State Rankings – March 8, 2026

The stage is set for a couple of epic state tournaments as the high school basketball season enters its final week.

The top four teams at the Class 6A and 5A tournaments, if they live up to their billing, should create fantastic semifinal matchups and classic championship games.

Those teams make up the top eight teams in this week’s High School On SI Oregon Top 25 girls basketball rankings, while 3A champion Amity climbs to No. 12 after holding off Vale in the final.

Seaside and Crook County enter the rankings heading into their state tournaments.

1. Tualatin (25-1)

Last week: 1

The Timberwolves rolled past Forest Grove and Lake Oswego to advance to the Chiles Center, where they’ll look to repeat as Class 6A state champion.

2. West Linn (23-3)

Last week: 2

The Lions are on the opposite side of the bracket from Tualatin and face a potential semifinal against Benson.

3. South Medford (24-2)

Last week: 3

The Panthers advanced to the Chiles Center for the 15th time in 16 seasons.

4. Benson (24-2)

Last week: 4

The Astros defeated a pair of Metro League foes in Westview and Beaverton to punch their ticket to the Chiles Center.

5. Redmond (24-1)

Last week: 5

The Panthers set a record for largest margin of victory in the 5A playoffs, beating North Eugene 102-16 to advance to Linfield University.

6. Crater (22-4)

Last week: 6

The Comets won by 60 in the Round of 16 to return to the 5A tournament, where they’ll look to defend their title.

7. West Albany (21-5)

Last week: 8

Junior Payton Starwalt broke the state single-season record for 3-pointers to help the Bulldogs advance to the 5A tournament.

With this signature logo three, West Albany junior PAYTON STARWALT breaks the Oregon Girls’ single-season three-point record.



Starwalt has knocked down 127 threes this season, surpassing Sara Barhoum’s 2024-25 record of 126.#opreps pic.twitter.com/mcX5hmL0o0 — Prep Girls Hoops Oregon (@PGHOregon) March 8, 2026

8. Springfield (23-3)

Last week: 9

The Millers bounced back from their loss to Crater in the final week of the regular season to defeat Putnam in the 5A first round.

9. South Albany (21-4)

Last week: 10

The RedHawks eased their way past Eagle Point to advance to the 5A state tournament.

10. Sherwood (24-3)

Last week: 11

The Bowmen advanced to the 6A tournament for the first time and reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014.

11. Nelson (21-6)

Last week: 15

The Mt. Hood Conference champions erased a nine-point, second-half deficit to oust Metro League champion Southridge and claim their first 6A tournament berth.

12. Amity (28-2)

Last week: 14

The Warriors avenged a regular-season loss to Vale in the 3A championship game, winning 47-44 to repeat as champions.

13. Baker (22-4)

Last week: 16

The Bulldogs beat The Dalles 52-27 to earn a return trip to Forest Grove for the 4A state tournament.

14. Wilsonville (23-3)

Last week: 17

The Wildcats are back in the 5A tournament field for the third consecutive season.

15. Stayton (21-3)

Last week: 18

The Eagles are back to defend their 4A championship after routing Klamath Union in the Round of 16.

16. Oregon City (18-8)

Last week: 19

The Pioneers went on the road to South Salem and earned a 43-39 victory to reach the Chiles Center for the first time since 2017.

17. West Salem (17-10)

Last week: 20

The Titans traveled north to Jesuit and beat the Crusaders for the second time this season to reach the Chiles Center for just the second time in program history.

18. Silverton (19-7)

Last week: 21

The Foxes held off Summit to punch their ticket to the 5A tournament at Linfield University.

19. Southridge (18-8)

Last week: 7

The Skyhawks lost a matchup of league champions to fall short of the 6A tournament despite senior Sara Mangan becoming the state’s career 3-point leader with 362.

20. Jesuit (17-8)

Last week: 13

The Crusaders struggled down the stretch, losing three of their last four to miss the 6A tournament.

21. Vale (27-2)

Last week: 12

The Vikings came up just short in their rally against Amity in the 3A state championship game.

22. Henley (20-5)

Last week: 22

The Hornets won by 40 over Scappoose to get back to the 4A tournament.

23. Regis (29-1)

Last week: 25

The Rams proved worthy of the No. 1 seed in the 2A tournament, beating upstart Stanfield 55-35 to win their first state title since 2014.

24. Seaside (20-5)

Last week: Not ranked

The Seagulls crushed Pendleton at home to make their way to the 4A tournament.

25. Crook County (18-7)

Last week: Not ranked

The Cowgirls pulled away in the fourth quarter against La Salle Prep to advance to the 5A tournament.

Dropped Out

No. 23 Clackamas

No. 24 South Salem

Under Consideration

Marist Catholic

St. Helens