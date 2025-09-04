High School

Chicago Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025

Get Chicago Metro schedules and scores as week two of the 2025 Illinois high school football season rolls on from September 4-6, 2025

There are 161 games being played across the Chicago Metro this weekend from Thursday, September 4 to Saturday, September 6 including 18 games from top ranked Illinois teams. You can follow every game live on our Chicago Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 8 Brother Rice travels to No. 14 Marist as well as No. 5 Nazareth Academy traveling to Morgan Park.

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025

Curie vs Dyett

Urban Prep-Bronzeville vs Lindblom

Marine Leadership Academy vs Kelly

Richards vs Julian

Chicago Sullivan vs Phoenix Military

Thornwood vs Corliss

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

Addison Trail vs Johnsburg

Andrean vs Kankakee Valley

Antioch vs Lake Zurich

Aurora Central Catholic vs Christ the King

Aurora Christian vs Crane Medical

Aurora East vs Glenbard South

Back of the Yards College Prep vs Comer

Barrington vs Hersey

Batavia vs South Elgin

Benet Academy vs Glenbard North

Benton Central vs South Newton

Berwyn/Cicero Morton vs Phillips

Bishop McNamara vs Herscher

Blue Island Eisenhower vs Johnson

Bolingbrook vs Simeon

Boone Grove vs Bremen

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs Crete-Monee

Bremen vs Grayslake Central

Brooks vs Chicago Hope Academy

Brother Rice vs Marist

Buffalo Grove vs Fremd

Bulls College Prep vs UIC College Prep

Burlington Central vs Cary-Grove

Calumet New Tech vs East Chicago Central

Carl Sandburg vs Richards

Carmel vs Lake Forest

Catalyst-Maria vs Westmont

Chicago Christian vs Elmwood Park

Chicago Hope Academy vs Brooks

Chicago Marshall vs Mather

Chicago Mt. Carmel vs St. Rita

Christian vs Wheaton Academy

Clifton Central vs Momence

Coal City vs Richmond-Burton

Conant vs Rolling Meadows

Corliss vs Thornwood

Crete-Monee vs Bradley-Bourbonnais

Crown Point vs Merrillville

Crystal Lake Central vs Hampshire

Crystal Lake South vs McHenry

DeKalb vs Phillips

DePaul College Prep vs Saint Ignatius College Prep

Deerfield vs Highland Park

Downers Grove North vs Downers Grove South

East Moline United vs Muchin College Prep

Elk Grove vs Schaumburg

Elmwood Park vs Chicago Christian

Englewood STEM High School vs Hubbard

Eureka vs St. Bede

Evanston vs St. Laurence

Fenwick vs Oak Park-River Forest

Fenton vs Streamwood

Fremd vs Buffalo Grove

Frontier vs North White

Gary West Side vs Hammond Central

Geneva vs Oswego

Genoa-Kingston vs Stillman Valley

Glenbard East vs West Aurora

Glenbard North vs Benet Academy

Glenbard South vs Aurora East

Glenbrook North vs Grant

Glenbrook South vs Taft

Goode STEM Academy vs Solorio

Grayslake Central vs Bremen

Grayslake North vs Elgin

Griffith vs Lowell

Hammond Bishop Noll vs Whiting

Hammond Central vs Gary West Side

Hammond Morton vs Shepard

Hanover Central vs Highland

Hansberry vs Agricultural Science

Harvard vs Reed-Custer

Hersey vs Barrington

Herscher vs Bishop McNamara

Hiawatha vs Westminster Christian

Highland vs Hanover Central

Highland Park vs Deerfield

Hillcrest vs Montini Catholic

Hinsdale Central vs Naperville Central

Hinsdale South vs Riverside-Brookfield

Hobart vs Munster

Hoffman Estates vs Wheeling

Homewood-Flossmoor vs St. Charles North

Hubbard vs Englewood STEM High School

IC Catholic Prep vs Woodstock North

ITW David Speer Academy vs Von Steuben

Jacobs vs Prairie Ridge

Johnson vs Blue Island Eisenhower

Johnsburg vs Addison Trail

Joliet Central vs West Chicago

Joliet West vs Yorkville

Kankakee vs Lincoln-Way East

Kankakee Valley vs Andrean

Kaneland vs Lemont

Kennedy vs Lincoln Park

Kenwood vs Saint Viator

Lake Central vs Portage

Lake Forest vs Carmel

Lake View vs Orr

Lake Zurich vs Antioch

Lakes vs Vernon Hills

Lane Tech vs Thornton Fractional South

LaPorte vs Valparaiso

LaSalle-Peru vs Metamora

Lemont vs Kaneland

Leyden vs Niles North

Libertyville vs Naperville North

Lincoln Park vs Kennedy

Lincoln-Way Central vs Providence Catholic

Lincoln-Way East vs Kankakee

Lincoln-Way West vs Lockport

Lisle vs Seneca

Lockport vs Lincoln-Way West

Lowell vs Griffith

Lyons vs Wheaton-Warrenville South

Mahomet-Seymour vs Morris

Maine East vs Round Lake

Maine South vs Warren Township

Maine West vs Wauconda

Manteno vs Plano

Marian Catholic vs Morton

Marian Central Catholic vs Clemente

Marengo vs Peotone

Marist vs Brother Rice

Marquette vs Madison

Marmion vs North Lawndale

Mather vs Chicago Marshall

McHenry vs Crystal Lake South

Mendota vs Newman Central Catholic

Merrillville vs Crown Point

Metamora vs LaSalle-Peru

Metea Valley vs Plainfield Central

Michigan City vs Chesterton

Minooka vs Neuqua Valley

Moline vs Sycamore

Momence vs Clifton Central

Montini Catholic vs Hillcrest

Morgan Park vs Nazareth Academy

Morris vs Mahomet-Seymour

Morton vs Marian Catholic

Muchin College Prep vs East Moline United

Mundelein vs Niles West

Munster vs Hobart

Naperville Central vs Hinsdale Central

Naperville North vs Libertyville

Nazareth Academy vs Morgan Park

Neuqua Valley vs Minooka

New Prairie vs South Bend St. Joseph

New Trier vs Waubonsie Valley

Newman Central Catholic vs Mendota

Niles North vs Leyden

Niles West vs Mundelein

North Chicago vs Waukegan

North Judson-San Pierre vs South Central

North Lawndale vs Marmion

North White vs Frontier

Notre Dame vs St. Charles East

Oak Forest vs Stagg

Oak Lawn Community vs Thornridge

Oak Park-River Forest vs Fenwick

Orr vs Lake View

Oswego vs Geneva

Oswego East vs Willowbrook

Ottawa vs Streator

Palatine vs Prospect

Peotone vs Marengo

Phillips vs DeKalb

Plainfield Central vs Metea Valley

Plainfield East vs De La Salle

Plainfield North vs York

Plainfield South vs Andrew

Plano vs Manteno

Portage vs Lake Central

Prairie Ridge vs Jacobs

Prospect vs Palatine

Providence Catholic vs Lincoln-Way Central

Reavis vs Thornton

Reed-Custer vs Harvard

Rensselaer Central vs Glenn

Rich South vs Zion-Benton

Rich Township vs Zion-Benton

Richards vs Carl Sandburg

Richmond-Burton vs Coal City

Ridgewood vs Woodstock

River Forest vs Wheeler

Riverside-Brookfield vs Hinsdale South

Rolling Meadows vs Conant

Romeoville vs Tinley Park

Round Lake vs Maine East

Saint Ignatius College Prep vs DePaul College Prep

Saint Viator vs Kenwood

Sandwich vs Wilmington

Schaumburg vs Elk Grove

Seneca vs Lisle

Shepard vs Hammond Morton

Solorio vs Goode STEM Academy

South Bend St. Joseph vs New Prairie

South Central vs North Judson-San Pierre

South Elgin vs Batavia

South Newton vs Benton Central

St. Bede vs Eureka

St. Charles East vs Notre Dame

St. Charles North vs Homewood-Flossmoor

St. Edward vs Walther Christian

St. Laurence vs Evanston

St. Rita vs Chicago Mt. Carmel

Stagg vs Oak Forest

Stevenson vs Wheaton North

Stillman Valley vs Genoa-Kingston

Streamwood vs Fenton

Streator vs Ottawa

Sycamore vs Moline

Taft vs Glenbrook South

Thomas Edison vs Bowman Academy

Thornridge vs Oak Lawn Community

Thornton vs Reavis

Thornton Fractional North vs Carver

Thornton Fractional South vs Lane Tech

Thornwood vs Corliss

Tinley Park vs Romeoville

Tri-County vs West Central

UIC College Prep vs Bulls College Prep

Valparaiso vs LaPorte

Vernon Hills vs Lakes

Von Steuben vs ITW David Speer Academy

Walther Christian vs St. Edward

Warren Township vs Maine South

Waubonsie Valley vs New Trier

Wauconda vs Maine West

Waukegan vs North Chicago

West Aurora vs Glenbard East

West Central vs Tri-County

West Chicago vs Joliet Central

Westminster Christian vs Hiawatha

Westmont vs Catalyst-Maria

Wheaton Academy vs Christian

Wheaton North vs Stevenson

Wheaton-Warrenville South vs Lyons

Wheeler vs River Forest

Wheeling vs Hoffman Estates

Whiting vs Hammond Bishop Noll

Willowbrook vs Oswego East

Wilmington vs Sandwich

Woodstock vs Ridgewood

Woodstock North vs IC Catholic Prep

York vs Plainfield North

Yorkville vs Joliet West

Zion-Benton vs Rich Township

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025

Amundsen vs Leo

Argo vs Bloom

Bogan vs The Noble Academy

Chicago Academy vs Little Village

Chicago Vocational vs Westinghouse

Chicago Washington vs Schurz

Clark vs Foreman

Collins vs Dunbar

Dundee-Crown vs Huntley

Evergreen Park vs Longwood

Gage Park vs Senn

Glenbard West vs Joliet Catholic

Hopkinsville vs Prosser

Hyde Park vs Payton College Prep

King vs Rochelle

Larkin vs St. Patrick

Noble Street College Prep vs Rowe-Clark

Perspectives Leadership/Technology vs Whitney Young

Proviso East vs Proviso West


