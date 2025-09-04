Chicago Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025
There are 161 games being played across the Chicago Metro this weekend from Thursday, September 4 to Saturday, September 6 including 18 games from top ranked Illinois teams. You can follow every game live on our Chicago Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 8 Brother Rice travels to No. 14 Marist as well as No. 5 Nazareth Academy traveling to Morgan Park.
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
Curie vs Dyett
Urban Prep-Bronzeville vs Lindblom
Marine Leadership Academy vs Kelly
Richards vs Julian
Chicago Sullivan vs Phoenix Military
Thornwood vs Corliss
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
Addison Trail vs Johnsburg
Andrean vs Kankakee Valley
Antioch vs Lake Zurich
Aurora Central Catholic vs Christ the King
Aurora Christian vs Crane Medical
Aurora East vs Glenbard South
Back of the Yards College Prep vs Comer
Barrington vs Hersey
Batavia vs South Elgin
Benet Academy vs Glenbard North
Benton Central vs South Newton
Berwyn/Cicero Morton vs Phillips
Bishop McNamara vs Herscher
Blue Island Eisenhower vs Johnson
Bolingbrook vs Simeon
Boone Grove vs Bremen
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs Crete-Monee
Bremen vs Grayslake Central
Brooks vs Chicago Hope Academy
Brother Rice vs Marist
Buffalo Grove vs Fremd
Bulls College Prep vs UIC College Prep
Burlington Central vs Cary-Grove
Calumet New Tech vs East Chicago Central
Carl Sandburg vs Richards
Carmel vs Lake Forest
Catalyst-Maria vs Westmont
Chicago Christian vs Elmwood Park
Chicago Hope Academy vs Brooks
Chicago Marshall vs Mather
Chicago Mt. Carmel vs St. Rita
Christian vs Wheaton Academy
Clifton Central vs Momence
Coal City vs Richmond-Burton
Conant vs Rolling Meadows
Crown Point vs Merrillville
Crystal Lake Central vs Hampshire
Crystal Lake South vs McHenry
DeKalb vs Phillips
DePaul College Prep vs Saint Ignatius College Prep
Deerfield vs Highland Park
Downers Grove North vs Downers Grove South
East Moline United vs Muchin College Prep
Elk Grove vs Schaumburg
Elmwood Park vs Chicago Christian
Englewood STEM High School vs Hubbard
Eureka vs St. Bede
Evanston vs St. Laurence
Fenwick vs Oak Park-River Forest
Fenton vs Streamwood
Frontier vs North White
Gary West Side vs Hammond Central
Geneva vs Oswego
Genoa-Kingston vs Stillman Valley
Glenbard East vs West Aurora
Glenbrook North vs Grant
Glenbrook South vs Taft
Goode STEM Academy vs Solorio
Grayslake North vs Elgin
Griffith vs Lowell
Hammond Bishop Noll vs Whiting
Hammond Morton vs Shepard
Hanover Central vs Highland
Hansberry vs Agricultural Science
Harvard vs Reed-Custer
Hiawatha vs Westminster Christian
Highland vs Hanover Central
Hillcrest vs Montini Catholic
Hinsdale Central vs Naperville Central
Hinsdale South vs Riverside-Brookfield
Hobart vs Munster
Hoffman Estates vs Wheeling
Homewood-Flossmoor vs St. Charles North
IC Catholic Prep vs Woodstock North
ITW David Speer Academy vs Von Steuben
Jacobs vs Prairie Ridge
Johnsburg vs Addison Trail
Joliet Central vs West Chicago
Joliet West vs Yorkville
Kankakee vs Lincoln-Way East
Kaneland vs Lemont
Kelly vs Marine Leadership Academy
Kennedy vs Lincoln Park
Kenwood vs Saint Viator
Lake Central vs Portage
Lake View vs Orr
Lakes vs Vernon Hills
Lane Tech vs Thornton Fractional South
LaPorte vs Valparaiso
LaSalle-Peru vs Metamora
Leyden vs Niles North
Libertyville vs Naperville North
Lincoln-Way Central vs Providence Catholic
Lincoln-Way West vs Lockport
Lisle vs Seneca
Lyons vs Wheaton-Warrenville South
Mahomet-Seymour vs Morris
Maine East vs Round Lake
Maine South vs Warren Township
Maine West vs Wauconda
Manteno vs Plano
Marian Catholic vs Morton
Marian Central Catholic vs Clemente
Marengo vs Peotone
Marquette vs Madison
Marmion vs North Lawndale
Mendota vs Newman Central Catholic
Metea Valley vs Plainfield Central
Michigan City vs Chesterton
Minooka vs Neuqua Valley
Moline vs Sycamore
Morgan Park vs Nazareth Academy
Morton vs Marian Catholic
Morton vs Shepard
Mundelein vs Niles West
Naperville North vs Libertyville
New Prairie vs South Bend St. Joseph
New Trier vs Waubonsie Valley
North Chicago vs Waukegan
North Judson-San Pierre vs South Central
North Lawndale vs Marmion
North White vs Frontier
Notre Dame vs St. Charles East
Oak Forest vs Stagg
Oak Lawn Community vs Thornridge
Oak Park-River Forest vs Fenwick
Oswego East vs Willowbrook
Ottawa vs Streator
Palatine vs Prospect
Peotone vs Marengo
Phillips vs DeKalb
Plainfield Central vs Metea Valley
Plainfield East vs De La Salle
Plainfield North vs York
Plainfield South vs Andrew
Reavis vs Thornton
Rensselaer Central vs Glenn
Rich South vs Zion-Benton
Rich Township vs Zion-Benton
Richards vs Julian
Richards vs Carl Sandburg
Ridgewood vs Woodstock
River Forest vs Wheeler
Romeoville vs Tinley Park
Sandwich vs Wilmington
Shepard vs Hammond Morton
Shepard vs Morton
St. Edward vs Walther Christian
Stevenson vs Wheaton North
Thomas Edison vs Bowman Academy
Thornton Fractional North vs Carver
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025
Amundsen vs Leo
Argo vs Bloom
Bogan vs The Noble Academy
Chicago Academy vs Little Village
Chicago Vocational vs Westinghouse
Chicago Washington vs Schurz
Clark vs Foreman
Collins vs Dunbar
Dundee-Crown vs Huntley
Evergreen Park vs Longwood
Gage Park vs Senn
Glenbard West vs Joliet Catholic
Hopkinsville vs Prosser
Hyde Park vs Payton College Prep
King vs Rochelle
Larkin vs St. Patrick
Noble Street College Prep vs Rowe-Clark
Perspectives Leadership/Technology vs Whitney Young
Proviso East vs Proviso West
