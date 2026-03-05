Illinois High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSA) - March 5, 2026

The 2026 Illinois high school boys basketball state playoffs continue on Friday, March 6, with 35 games in the Sectional Finals round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Illinois high school playoffs.

The championship games will begin on March 14 at State Farm Arena.

2026 IHSA Illinois 4A Boys Basketball State Tournament (select to view bracket)

No. 1 Glenbard East vs. No. 2 York - 03/06

No. 1 Curie vs. No. 2 Saint Ignatius College Prep - 03/06

No. 1 Homewood-Flossmoor vs. No. 2 Marist - 03/06

No. 1 Edwardsville vs. No. 3 Richwoods - 03/06

No. 1 Fremd vs. No. 3 Hersey - 03/06

No. 1 DePaul College Prep vs. No. 2 Richwoods - 03/06

No. 1 Benet Academy vs. No. 3 Bolingbrook - 03/06

No. 1 Guilford vs. No. 2 Rockford Auburn - 03/06

No. 3 Wheaton Academy vs. No. 7 St. Francis de Sales - 03/06

No. 2 Deerfield vs. No. 7 Lake Forest - 03/06

No. 1 Kankakee vs. No. 1 Morton - 03/06

No. 3 Crystal Lake South vs. No. 1 Kaneland - 03/06

No. 3 De La Salle vs. No. 1 Hyde Park - 03/06

No. 1 Leo vs. No. 2 Hillcrest - 03/06

No. 1 Normal University vs. No. 1 MacArthur - 03/06

No. 1 East St. Louis vs. No. 2 Centralia - 03/06

No. 1 Manual vs. No. 2 Hamilton/Warsaw - 03/06

No. 1 Johnsburg vs. No. 2 Lutheran - 03/06

No. 1 Tolono Unity vs. No. 1 Teutopolis - 03/06

No. 1 Yorkville Christian vs. No. 1 Bishop McNamara - 03/06

No. 1 Chicago Hope Academy vs. No. 2 Crane Medical - 03/06

No. 4 Perspectives IIT Math & Science vs. No. 5 Farragut - 03/06

No. 1 Carterville vs. No. 2 Benton - 03/06

No. 3 Rochester vs. No. 1 Quincy Notre Dame - 03/06

No. 1 Goreville vs. No. 1 Waltonville - 03/06

No. 3 Brown County vs. No. 1 Routt Catholic - 03/06

No. 1 Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski vs. No. 1 LeRoy - 03/06

No. 1 Lawrenceville vs. No. 3 Altamont - 03/06

No. 1 Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. No. 2 Tremont - 03/06

No. 2 Eastland vs. No. 3 Pecatonica - 03/06

No. 1 Indian Creek vs. No. 1 Marquette - 03/06

No. 1 Chicago Marshall vs. No. 3 Fenger - 03/06

