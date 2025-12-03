Illinois High School Football Championships: Four Claim State Titles
The first four Illinois high school state football championship trophies were handed out before a massive winter storm hit the state.
Montini Catholic High School, Byron High School, Wilmington High School and Lena-Winslow High School each completed dream seasons by raising the trophy high above their heads. The four games took place from Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois, the home of Illinois State University.
The closest of the four games happened in Class 3A, as Byron downed Tolono Unity, 56-50.
Caden Considine, Dean Eisenmenger Light Up 3A Scoreboard
A total of 35 points and five touchdowns went down in the fourth alone, as the winning score came from Byron’s Caden Considine with just over six minutes to play. Tolono Unity answered, cutting it to six points on a touchdown pass by Dane Eisenmenger.
Tolono Unity led 29-28 at the half, but Byron scored twice in the third to gain control. They would never trail again, piling up 461 yards on the ground.
Considine finished with 367 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 30 carries, as Andrew Talbert scored twice on the ground and tossed two more touchdowns. Kole Aken scored both of the receiving TDs, as Considine added 63 yards receiving.
For Tolono Unity, Eisenmenger completed 42 of 65 for 545 yards and seven touchdowns, hitting Brayden Henry three times for 160 yards on 16 receptions. Tre Hoggard had 12 receptions for 189 and two scores while Mason O’Neill had six for 130 and a pair of touchdowns.
4A Championship: Montini Catholic Completes Perfect Season
From early in the game, it was evident Montini was locked in, as they capped a 14-0 season with a 47-33 victory over Rochester in the 4A championship.
Star quarterback Israel Abrams was 20 of 30 passing for 425 yards and four touchdowns, rushing for another score and 47 more yards. Charles Flowers balanced things out with 95 yards rushing and a pair of TDs.
Luca Florio, Damacio Ortegon and Nico Castaldo all caught touchdown passes, as Florio had two on his four receptions and 131 yards. Ortegon caught seven passes for 167 and Castaldo had five receptions for 77 yards.
Like Abrams, both Florio and Ortegon are juniors while Castaldo is a senior.
Evrim Tabag, a sophomore, had three rushing touchdowns for Rochester, carrying the ball 12 times for 69 yards. Kaiden Stout added 94 yards rushing while Tanner Beal had 151 yards passing and a TD to Khorbin Gregory.
2A: Wilmington Too Much For Maroa-Forsyth
There was never any doubt that Wilmington was taking home the 2A state title, as the Wildcats raced out to a 35-0 lead and never looked back, besting Maroa-Forsyth, 42-6.
The Wilmington defense held Maroa-Forsyth to negative-43 yards rushing, racking up 395 themselves on the ground.
Ryan Kettman had 137 yards rushing and two touchdowns while three others all found the end zone. Wilmington did not attempt a pass on the day.
Ryne Sheppard had 191 yards passing and a TD for Maroa-Forsyth.
1A: Lena-Winslow Rolls To Title Over Brown County
Two early Aiden Wild rushing touchdowns helped Lena-Winslow take care of Brown County and win the 1A state title, 58-13.
Wild finished his day with 170 yards rushing and five trips to the end zone on 22 carries, as Alec Schlichting added two rushing touchdowns and 146 yards as part of a 440-yard rushing team performance.
Eli Slaton had a team-high 76 yards rushing with a score for Brown County.