Illinois high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
The 2025 Illinois High School Football season rolled into Week 9 on Friday, October 24, and High School on SI has all of the final scores from the weekend.
Illinois High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (IHSA) - October 24, 2025
Illinois high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025
Addison Trail 35, Willowbrook 0
Agricultural Science 33, Richards 0
Alton 24, Highland 34
Amboy 54, Biggsville West Central 14
Antioch 35, Grant 30
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 49, Villa Grove 26
Athens 55, Riverton 13
Aurora Central Catholic 32, Fisher 30
Aurora Christian 44, Marian Central Catholic 20
Barrington 38, Hoffman Estates 19
Bartlett 48, Elgin 0
Batavia 45, Wheaton-Warrenville South 12
Belleville East 27, Capital City 10
Belleville West 21, Vianney 19
Belvidere 8, Hononegah 6
Belvidere North 42, Harlem 14
Benton 42, Harrisburg 7
Bishop McNamara 56, St. Edward 0
Bloomington 37, Centennial 6
Bloomington Central Catholic 41, Prairie Central 0
Bogan 30, Foreman 30
Bolingbrook 26, Yorkville 21
Bradley-Bourbonnais 53, Andrew 41
Breese Central 55, Herrin 6
Brother Rice 21, Saint Ignatius College Prep 12
Buffalo Grove 45, Wheeling 14
Byron 61, North Boone 7
Byron Center 38, Morris 26
Calhoun/Brussels 21, Brown County 12
Cambridge 54, Peoria Heights 32
Canton 50, Limestone 28
Carmel 38, Fenwick 24
Carrollton 35, Triopia 12
Carterville 55, Anna-Jonesboro 7
Cary-Grove 44, Jacobs 29
Centralia 21, Effingham 16
Champaign Central 55, Manual 16
Chester 29, Nashville 19
Chicago Hope Academy 68, Chicago Christian 6
Chicago Marshall 16, UIC College Prep 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 35, Loyola Academy 24
Clifton Central 49, Salt Fork 30
Collinsville 16, Triad 7
Crete-Monee 27, Kankakee 14
Crystal Lake South 26, Prairie Ridge 54
Cumberland 2, Cerro Gordo 0
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 50, Kelly 13
Dixon 58, Genoa-Kingston 20
Downers Grove North 47, Proviso East 0
Downers Grove South 43, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 0
Dunlap 30, Metamora 23
Dupo 69, East Alton-Wood River 24
DuQuoin 47, Murphysboro 20
Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 41, Oregon 8
Eldorado 42, Carmi-White County 30
El Paso-Gridley 37, Shelbyville 6
Evanston 21, Glenbrook North 7
Evergreen Park 33, Richards 0
Fairfield 44, Hamilton County 25
Farmington 48, Bureau Valley 0
Flora 29, Red Hill 6
Fremd 41, Schaumburg 7
Galena 26, Fulton 7
Geneseo 45, Quincy 7
Geneva 45, St. Charles East 20
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55, Ridgeview/Lexington 27
Glenbard East 45, Riverside-Brookfield 43
Glenbard North 39, Wheaton North 20
Glenbard South 35, Larkin 7
Glenbrook South 45, New Trier 0
Glenwood 38, Springfield 28
Grayslake Central 41, Round Lake 7
Greenfield/Northwestern 47, Unity/Seymour 44
Greenville 42, Staunton 7
Guilford 52, Boylan Catholic 7
Hersey 54, Rolling Meadows 14
Herscher 35, Peotone 28
Heyworth 59, Central A & M 10
Highland 34, Alton 24
Highland Park 49, Maine East 0
Hillcrest 32, Tinley Park 15
Hillsboro 56, Southwestern 20
Hinsdale Central 35, Oak Park-River Forest 15
Homewood-Flossmoor 50, Metea Valley 8
Hoopeston 44, Watseka 19
Huntley 42, Hampshire 25
Illinois Valley Central 30, Rantoul 27
Illini West 34, Elmwood 24
Jersey 49, Columbia 21
Johnston City 36, Sesser-Valier 18
Johnsburg 45, Harvard 14
Joliet Catholic 30, Providence Catholic 27
Kaneland 55, Althoff Catholic 28
Kennedy 14, Longwood 8
Knoxville 55, Stark County 14
Lake Forest 24, Mundelein 14
Lake Zurich 49, Stevenson 9
Lane Tech 7, King 0
Lena-Winslow 40, Durand/Pecatonica 20
Leyden 21, Hinsdale South 19
Lincoln-Way Central 48, Rich Township 8
Lincoln-Way West 49, Stagg 0
Lockport 41, Neuqua Valley 17
Lutheran 22, Rock Falls 16
Lyons 34, York 26
Macomb 2, Lewistown 0
Mahomet-Seymour 63, Richwoods 14
Maine South 56, Deerfield 14
Manteo 42, Camden County 7
Manteno 33, Streator 6
Marengo 46, Sandwich 27
Mariemont 24, Madeira 14
Marion 49, Mattoon 21
Marist 42, Notre Dame 14
Marmion 28, Leo 13
Maroa-Forsyth 44, New Berlin 34
Marquette 66, Morrison 23
Marshall 32, Newton 15
Mascoutah 47, Carbondale 28
McHenry 20, Crystal Lake Central 14
Mercer County 33, Mendota 10
Minooka 15, Oswego East 14
Moline 63, Galesburg 6
Momence 29, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20
Monmouth-Roseville 40, Newman Central Catholic 7
Monticello 14, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6
Montini Catholic 23, St. Laurence 0
Mt. Carmel 42, Lawrenceville 15
Mt. Zion 52, Mater Dei 14
Naperville North 21, Naperville Central 15
Nazareth Academy 42, St. Francis 16
Niles West 20, Maine West 14
Nokomis 63, Arcola 21
Normal University 52, Lanphier 14
Normal West 57, Urbana 15
North Chicago 28, Grayslake North 16
O'Fallon 34, LaSalle-Peru 0
Oak Forest 29, Lemont 10
Oakwood 22, Bismarck-Henning 13
Olympia 60, Auburn 28
Orion 63, Kewanee 24
Oswego 37, Plainfield North 7
Ottawa 52, Granite City 0
Pana 43, Carlinville 26
Paris 22, Casey-Westfield 17
Pekin 35, East Peoria 14
Peoria 36, Normal Community 14
Peoria Notre Dame 54, Danville 13
Plainfield East 53, Plainfield Central 7
Plainfield South 49, Romeoville 7
Pleasant Hill 22, Routt Catholic/Lutheran 14
Polo 70, South Beloit 42
PORTA 30, Pittsfield 8
Prairie Ridge 54, Crystal Lake South 26
Princeville 47, Monmouth United 8
Prospect 56, Elk Grove 28
Quincy Notre Dame 49, MacArthur 7
Reavis 42, Oak Lawn Community 0
Richland County 43, Robinson 21
Richmond-Burton 48, Plano 0
River Ridge 46, Christian Life 8
Riverdale 34, Sherrard 20
Rochester 31, Sacred Heart-Griffin 28
Rochelle 27, Waterloo 6
Rockford East 28, Freeport 20
Rockridge 48, Hall 21
Roxana 41, Marquette Catholic 6
Rushville-Industry 39, Havana 12
St. Charles North 35, Lake Park 16
St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Pontiac 21
St. Patrick 44, Saint Viator 21
St. Rita 38, IC Catholic Prep 21
St. Teresa 45, St. Bede 22
Salem 32, Charleston 23
Saxony Lutheran 55, Red Bud 29
Seneca 48, Carlyle 13
Shepard 20, Blue Island Eisenhower 14
Springfield Southeast 26, Decatur Eisenhower 18
Sterling 42, Rock Island 14
Stockton 44, Forreston 6
Sullivan 34, Argenta-Oreana 27
Sycamore 30, Cahokia 28
Taylorville 24, Civic Memorial 17
Thornton Fractional North 40, Argo 8
Thornton Fractional South 7, Bremen 0
Tolono Unity 55, Mt. Vernon 37
Tremont 40, Clinton 0
Tri-Valley 42, Eureka 7
Tuscola 38, LeRoy 28
Vandalia 49, Litchfield 14
Vernon Hills 35, Niles North 22
Von Steuben 22, The Noble Academy 14
Warrensburg-Latham 22, Fieldcrest 14
Warren Township 49, Libertyville 21
Washington 49, Morton 21
Waubonsie Valley 45, DeKalb 12
Wauconda 31, Lakes 14
West Aurora 52, Streamwood 8
West Carroll 43, Hiawatha 26
West Chicago 44, Fenton 34
Wesclin 70, Madison 32
Westville 52, Iroquois West 13
Wethersfield/Annawan 50, Astoria/VIT 7
Wheaton Academy 42, Christ the King 0
Whitney Young 41, Taft 7
Williamsville 34, Pleasant Plains 7
Wilmington 44, Coal City 21
Winchester 46, Beardstown 13
Winnebago 51, Stillman Valley 25
Woodstock North 49, Woodstock 0
Zion-Benton 39, Waukegan 20