High School

Illinois high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

See every final score from Week 9 of Illinois high school football

Brady Twombly

East St. Louis Flyers vs Bishop Gorman Gaels - Sep 12, 2025
East St. Louis Flyers vs Bishop Gorman Gaels - Sep 12, 2025 / Jules Karney

The 2025 Illinois High School Football season rolled into Week 9 on Friday, October 24, and High School on SI has all of the final scores from the weekend.

Addison Trail 35, Willowbrook 0

Agricultural Science 33, Richards 0

Alton 24, Highland 34

Amboy 54, Biggsville West Central 14

Antioch 35, Grant 30

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 49, Villa Grove 26

Athens 55, Riverton 13

Aurora Central Catholic 32, Fisher 30

Aurora Christian 44, Marian Central Catholic 20

Barrington 38, Hoffman Estates 19

Bartlett 48, Elgin 0

Batavia 45, Wheaton-Warrenville South 12

Belleville East 27, Capital City 10

Belleville West 21, Vianney 19

Belvidere 8, Hononegah 6

Belvidere North 42, Harlem 14

Benton 42, Harrisburg 7

Bishop McNamara 56, St. Edward 0

Bloomington 37, Centennial 6

Bloomington Central Catholic 41, Prairie Central 0

Bogan 30, Foreman 30

Bolingbrook 26, Yorkville 21

Bradley-Bourbonnais 53, Andrew 41

Breese Central 55, Herrin 6

Brother Rice 21, Saint Ignatius College Prep 12

Buffalo Grove 45, Wheeling 14

Byron 61, North Boone 7

Byron Center 38, Morris 26

Calhoun/Brussels 21, Brown County 12

Cambridge 54, Peoria Heights 32

Canton 50, Limestone 28

Carmel 38, Fenwick 24

Carrollton 35, Triopia 12

Carterville 55, Anna-Jonesboro 7

Cary-Grove 44, Jacobs 29

Centralia 21, Effingham 16

Champaign Central 55, Manual 16

Chester 29, Nashville 19

Chicago Hope Academy 68, Chicago Christian 6

Chicago Marshall 16, UIC College Prep 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 35, Loyola Academy 24

Clifton Central 49, Salt Fork 30

Collinsville 16, Triad 7

Crete-Monee 27, Kankakee 14

Crystal Lake South 26, Prairie Ridge 54

Cumberland 2, Cerro Gordo 0

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 50, Kelly 13

Dixon 58, Genoa-Kingston 20

Downers Grove North 47, Proviso East 0

Downers Grove South 43, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 0

Dunlap 30, Metamora 23

Dupo 69, East Alton-Wood River 24

DuQuoin 47, Murphysboro 20

Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 41, Oregon 8

Eldorado 42, Carmi-White County 30

El Paso-Gridley 37, Shelbyville 6

Evanston 21, Glenbrook North 7

Evergreen Park 33, Richards 0

Fairfield 44, Hamilton County 25

Farmington 48, Bureau Valley 0

Flora 29, Red Hill 6

Fremd 41, Schaumburg 7

Galena 26, Fulton 7

Geneseo 45, Quincy 7

Geneva 45, St. Charles East 20

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55, Ridgeview/Lexington 27

Glenbard East 45, Riverside-Brookfield 43

Glenbard North 39, Wheaton North 20

Glenbard South 35, Larkin 7

Glenbrook South 45, New Trier 0

Glenwood 38, Springfield 28

Grayslake Central 41, Round Lake 7

Greenfield/Northwestern 47, Unity/Seymour 44

Greenville 42, Staunton 7

Guilford 52, Boylan Catholic 7

Hersey 54, Rolling Meadows 14

Herscher 35, Peotone 28

Heyworth 59, Central A & M 10

Highland 34, Alton 24

Highland Park 49, Maine East 0

Hillcrest 32, Tinley Park 15

Hillsboro 56, Southwestern 20

Hinsdale Central 35, Oak Park-River Forest 15

Homewood-Flossmoor 50, Metea Valley 8

Hoopeston 44, Watseka 19

Huntley 42, Hampshire 25

Illinois Valley Central 30, Rantoul 27

Illini West 34, Elmwood 24

Jersey 49, Columbia 21

Johnston City 36, Sesser-Valier 18

Johnsburg 45, Harvard 14

Joliet Catholic 30, Providence Catholic 27

Kaneland 55, Althoff Catholic 28

Kennedy 14, Longwood 8

Knoxville 55, Stark County 14

Lake Forest 24, Mundelein 14

Lake Zurich 49, Stevenson 9

Lane Tech 7, King 0

Lena-Winslow 40, Durand/Pecatonica 20

Leyden 21, Hinsdale South 19

Lincoln-Way Central 48, Rich Township 8

Lincoln-Way West 49, Stagg 0

Lockport 41, Neuqua Valley 17

Lutheran 22, Rock Falls 16

Lyons 34, York 26

Macomb 2, Lewistown 0

Mahomet-Seymour 63, Richwoods 14

Maine South 56, Deerfield 14

Manteo 42, Camden County 7

Manteno 33, Streator 6

Marengo 46, Sandwich 27

Mariemont 24, Madeira 14

Marion 49, Mattoon 21

Marist 42, Notre Dame 14

Marmion 28, Leo 13

Maroa-Forsyth 44, New Berlin 34

Marquette 66, Morrison 23

Marshall 32, Newton 15

Mascoutah 47, Carbondale 28

McHenry 20, Crystal Lake Central 14

Mercer County 33, Mendota 10

Minooka 15, Oswego East 14

Moline 63, Galesburg 6

Momence 29, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20

Monmouth-Roseville 40, Newman Central Catholic 7

Monticello 14, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6

Montini Catholic 23, St. Laurence 0

Mt. Carmel 42, Lawrenceville 15

Mt. Zion 52, Mater Dei 14

Naperville North 21, Naperville Central 15

Nazareth Academy 42, St. Francis 16

Niles West 20, Maine West 14

Nokomis 63, Arcola 21

Normal University 52, Lanphier 14

Normal West 57, Urbana 15

North Chicago 28, Grayslake North 16

O'Fallon 34, LaSalle-Peru 0

Oak Forest 29, Lemont 10

Oakwood 22, Bismarck-Henning 13

Olympia 60, Auburn 28

Orion 63, Kewanee 24

Oswego 37, Plainfield North 7

Ottawa 52, Granite City 0

Pana 43, Carlinville 26

Paris 22, Casey-Westfield 17

Pekin 35, East Peoria 14

Peoria 36, Normal Community 14

Peoria Notre Dame 54, Danville 13

Plainfield East 53, Plainfield Central 7

Plainfield South 49, Romeoville 7

Pleasant Hill 22, Routt Catholic/Lutheran 14

Polo 70, South Beloit 42

PORTA 30, Pittsfield 8

Prairie Ridge 54, Crystal Lake South 26

Princeville 47, Monmouth United 8

Prospect 56, Elk Grove 28

Quincy Notre Dame 49, MacArthur 7

Reavis 42, Oak Lawn Community 0

Richland County 43, Robinson 21

Richmond-Burton 48, Plano 0

River Ridge 46, Christian Life 8

Riverdale 34, Sherrard 20

Rochester 31, Sacred Heart-Griffin 28

Rochelle 27, Waterloo 6

Rockford East 28, Freeport 20

Rockridge 48, Hall 21

Roxana 41, Marquette Catholic 6

Rushville-Industry 39, Havana 12

St. Charles North 35, Lake Park 16

St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Pontiac 21

St. Patrick 44, Saint Viator 21

St. Rita 38, IC Catholic Prep 21

St. Teresa 45, St. Bede 22

Salem 32, Charleston 23

Saxony Lutheran 55, Red Bud 29

Seneca 48, Carlyle 13

Shepard 20, Blue Island Eisenhower 14

Springfield Southeast 26, Decatur Eisenhower 18

Sterling 42, Rock Island 14

Stockton 44, Forreston 6

Sullivan 34, Argenta-Oreana 27

Sycamore 30, Cahokia 28

Taylorville 24, Civic Memorial 17

Thornton Fractional North 40, Argo 8

Thornton Fractional South 7, Bremen 0

Tolono Unity 55, Mt. Vernon 37

Tremont 40, Clinton 0

Tri-Valley 42, Eureka 7

Tuscola 38, LeRoy 28

Vandalia 49, Litchfield 14

Vernon Hills 35, Niles North 22

Von Steuben 22, The Noble Academy 14

Warrensburg-Latham 22, Fieldcrest 14

Warren Township 49, Libertyville 21

Washington 49, Morton 21

Waubonsie Valley 45, DeKalb 12

Wauconda 31, Lakes 14

West Aurora 52, Streamwood 8

West Carroll 43, Hiawatha 26

West Chicago 44, Fenton 34

Wesclin 70, Madison 32

Westville 52, Iroquois West 13

Wethersfield/Annawan 50, Astoria/VIT 7

Wheaton Academy 42, Christ the King 0

Whitney Young 41, Taft 7

Williamsville 34, Pleasant Plains 7

Wilmington 44, Coal City 21

Winchester 46, Beardstown 13

Winnebago 51, Stillman Valley 25

Woodstock North 49, Woodstock 0

Zion-Benton 39, Waukegan 20

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

