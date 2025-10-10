Illinois High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSA) — Friday October 10, 2025
There are 238 games scheduled across Illinois on Friday, October 10, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Illinois High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring Illinois top-ranked teams as No. 17 York is taking on No. 12 Downers Grove North as well as No. 6 Fremd traveling to No. 15 Barrington on Friday night.
Illinois High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10
With 20 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of action as Illinois high school football moves into Week 7.
IHSA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 77 Class 4A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 10, 2025. The game of the night is No. 7 Glenbard West vs No. 20 Hinsdale Central.
IHSA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 78 Class 3A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 10, 2025, highlighted by No. 3 East St. Louis vs Belleville East.
IHSA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 94 Class 2A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 10, 2025.. The slate is headlined by the only ranked matchup as No. 18 Montini Catholic is hosting Saint Viator.
IHSA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 53 Class 1A high school football games in Illinois on Friday, October 10, 2025. The game of the night is Nokomis vs Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond.
