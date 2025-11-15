Illinois High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSA) — Saturday, November 15, 2025
There are 31 games scheduled across Illinois on Saturday, November 15, including 13 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Illinois High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring Illinois' top-ranked teams, as No. 14 Lincoln-Way East travels to No. 1 Chicago Mt. Carmel, also No. 19 St. Charles North travels to No. 3 Brother Rice.
Illinois High School Football Games To Watch - Saturday, November 15
With 13 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of action as Illinois high school football moves into the Quarterfinal Round of the playoffs.
IHSA Class 8A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 15
There are four Class 8A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 15, 2025. The game of the night is Chicago Mt. Carmel vs Lincoln-Way East.
IHSA Class 7A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 15
There are four Class 7A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 15, 2025. The game of the night is St. Charles North vs Brother Rice.
IHSA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 15
There are four Class 6A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 15, 2025. The game of the night is Nazareth Academy vs Lake Zurich.
IHSA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 15
There are four Class 5A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 15, 2025. The game of the night is Oak Forest vs Peoria.
IHSA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 15
There are four Class 4A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 15, 2025. The game of the night is Montini Catholic vs Coal City.
IHSA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 15
There are four Class 3A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 15, 2025, highlighted by Williamsville vs Tolono Unity.
IHSA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 15
There are four Class 2A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 15, 2025. The slate is headlined by El Paso-Gridley vs Farmington.
IHSA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 15
There are four Class 1A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 15, 2025. The game of the night is Wethersfield/Annawan vs Lena-Winslow.
