Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 11, 2025
Downers Grove North, follwing a 19-7 win over Glenbard West, has climbed two spots this week and into the Top 10 of the Illinois High School Football state rankings. Bolingbrook leads three new teams in this week's rankings, debuting at No. 15, while Oswego and Cary-Grove join the rankings.
1. Mount Carmel (11-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Belleville East 48-29
Up next: 8A, vs. Lincoln-Way East, Nov. 15
Emmett Dowling threw five touchdown passes, including a pair to Jamari Brown, and Nathan Samuels ran for two TDs.
2. East St. Louis (8-3)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Glenwood 53-14
Up next: 6A, vs. Simeon, Nov. 15
Myson Cook-Johnson had 251 rushing yards and three TDs, while Reece Shanklin threw for 209 yards and two scores.
3. Brother Rice (10-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Jacobs 46-0
Up next: 7A, vs. St. Charles North, Nov. 15
Jaylin Green ran for 188 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half.
4. Lincoln-Way East (9-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Palatine 55-13
Up next: 8A, at Mount Carmel, Nov. 15
USC commit Jonas Williams threw for 193 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Matt Orban. Williams, who broke the state record for career passing TDs earlier this season, needs 21 yards to set the state mark for career passing yards.
5. Maine South (10-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Hinsdale Central 33-29
Up next: 8A, vs. Oswego, Nov. 15
The Hawks rallied from a 19-point deficit as Indiana commit Jameson Purcell passed for 217 of his 278 yards after halftime.
6. Nazareth (10-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Wheaton-Warrenville South 28-7
Up next: 6A, vs. Lake Zurich, Nov. 15
Down 7-0 at halftime, the Roadrunners had two rushing TDs each from Charles Calhoun and Justin Wilson in the last two quarters.
7. Montini (11-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Peoria Notre Dame 47-17
Up next: 4A, vs. Coal City, Nov. 15
The Broncos set a program record with their 21st straight win as Israel Abrams threw for 214 yards and three TDs. He also ran for a score.
8. Barrington (10 -1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Glenbrook South 38-20
Up next: 8A, at Lockport, Nov. 15
Luke Tepas threw four touchdown passes — two to Austin Coles — as the Broncos beat the Titans for the second time this season.
9. Fremd (10-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Lyons 45-21
Up next: 8A, at Bolingbrook, Nov. 15
Northwestern commit Johnny O'Brien threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns.
10. Downers Grove North (9-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Glenbard West 19-7
Up next: 7A, vs. Lincoln-Way West, Nov. 15
Oliver Thulin's pick-six in the fourth quarter helped the Trojans avenge a regular-season loss to the Hilltoppers.
11. Batavia (9-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Glenbard East 42-21
Up next: 7A, vs. Glenbard North, Nov. 15
Michael Vander Luitgaren was 15-of-19 passing for 254 yards and three touchdowns.
12. Fenwick (8-3)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Rolling Meadows 45-7
Up next: 6A, vs. Burlington Central, Nov. 15
Jake Thies ran for 151 yards and had four total touchdowns.
13. St. Charles North (10-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Carmel 26-23
Up next: 7A, at Brother Rice, Nov. 15
JT Padron threw a 20-yard TD pass to Carson Durante and Tommy Vendel ran 28 yards for a score to help the North Stars rally from a 10-0 deficit.
14. Hersey (9-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Richards 42-21
Up next: 7A, vs. St. Rita, Nov. 15
Ohio commit Brandon Jenkins ran for 266 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskies reached the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1987.
15. Bolingbrook (9-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Warren 20-14
Up next: vs. Fremd, Nov. 15
TJ Lewis and Tyson Ward ran for second-half touchdowns for the Raiders, who have won more games this season than in the last two years combined (six).
16. Lincoln-Way West (10-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Kenwood 43-20
Up next: 7A, at Downers Grove North, Nov. 15
Grant Tustin had 192 total yards and two scores, while South Dakota commit Jahan Abubakar ran for 128 yards and two TDs.
17. St. Francis (8-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Prairie Ridge 41-38
Up next: 5A, vs. King, Nov. 15
Brock Phillip ran for four touchdowns and passed for two more.
18. Warren (9-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Lost week: Lost to Bolingbrook 20-14
Up next: Season over
Illinois football and wrestling commit Aaron Stewart ran 43 times for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the season with 338 carries for 2,872 yards and 46 TDs.
19. Glenbard West (9-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to Downers Grove North 19-7
Up next: Season over
Amari Harris ran for a TD and AJ Rayford passed for 132 yards.
20. Providence (8-3)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Kankakee 35-25
Up next: 5A, vs. Washington, Nov. 15
Broden Mackert ran for three touchdowns, including a 59-yarder.
21. Oswego (9-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Lane 45-10
Up next: 8A, at Maine South, Nov. 15
Ammar Banire ran for two touchdowns and Drew Kleinhans passed for a pair of scores.
22. Cary-Grove (9-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. St. Patrick 55-21
Up next: 5A, vs. Belvidere North, Nov. 14
Leo Zavala had three carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns, while Jackson Berndt ran three times for 122 yards and two TDs.
23. Prairie Ridge (10-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost to St. Francis 41-38
Up next: Season over
Luke Vanderwiel ran for 182 yards and four touchdowns.
24. Carmel (8-3)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Lost to St. Charles North 26-23
Up next: Season over
Nebraska commit Trae Taylor threw for 156 yards and a TD and ran for 87 yards and a score. He finished his junior season completing 81.7% of his passes for 3,571 yards and 38 touchdowns with three interceptions. He also ran for 633 yards and 12 TDs.
25. Lyons (8-3)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to Fremd 45-21
Up next: Season over
Jack Slightom threw two touchdown passes and EJ Kuhlman had a TD catch and a TD run.