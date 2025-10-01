Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 1, 2025
St. Charles North leaps into the top 10 after a comeback for the ages and Sandburg joins the Illinois Top 25 rankings.
1. Mount Carmel (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Benet 48-0
Up next: vs. Brother Rice, Oct. 3
Emmett Dowling passed for five touchdowns, while Quentin Burrell had a TD catch and a 78-yard kickoff return for a score.
2. Lincoln-Way East (5-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Naperville Central 44-7
Up next: vs. Metea Valley, Oct. 3
USC commit Jonas Williams threw for two touchdowns, tying the IHSA career record of 127.
3. East St. Louis (3-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Belleville West 67-0
Up next: at Edwardsville, Oct. 3
Ronnie GoMiller scored on a run and a punt return, while Myson Johnson-Cook had a 70-yard rushing TD for the Flyers.
4. Brother Rice (5-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. St. Patrick 56-14
Up next: at Mount Carmel, Oct. 3
Army-bound CJ Gray passed for 324 yards and four touchdowns for the Crusaders and Jaylin Green had 120 receiving yards.
5. Loyola (3-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. DePal Prep 42-14
Up next: vs. St. Ignatius, Oct. 4
Matthew Lee threw two touchdown passes to Charlie Fowler and Jayden Garrett ran for two scores for the Ramblers.
6. Fremd (5-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Conant 42-7
Up next: at Hoffman Estates, Oct. 3
Northwestern-bound Johnny O'Brien was 13-of-17 passing for 192 yards and four TDs for the Vikings. He also ran for a score.
7. Glenbard West (5-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Lyons 24-17
Up next: vs. Hinsdale South, Oct. 4
Jamarcus Kelly had a 65-yard TD run for the Hilltoppers and Chase Cavan caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from AJ Rayford.
8. Maine South (4-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Evanston 33-0
Up next: at New Trier, Oct. 3
Indiana commit Jameson Purcell passed for 283 yards and had five total TDs, while Niko Kokosioulis had 172 all-purpose yards.
9. Nazareth (4-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Joliet Catholic 48-21
Up next: vs. St. Rita, Oct. 3
Jackson Failla completed 16 of 20 passes for 308 yards and six TDs, including four to Illinois State commit Jake Cestone.
10. St. Charles North (5-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Batavia 43-42
Up next: at St. Charles East, Oct. 3
Down 14, the North Stars scored 15 points in the final 45 seconds for the epic win. JT Padron passed for 250 yards, including a 9-yard TD to EJ Mondesier with 0.9 seconds remaining, and hit Chris Akpede with the game-winning conversion.
11. Batavia (3-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to St. Charles North 43-42
Up next: at Geneva, Oct. 3
Michael VanderLuitgaren passed for 303 yards and four touchdowns. Three went to Thomas Prescott, including a 96-yarder.
12. Downers Grove North (4-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Proviso West 49-0
Up next: at Oak Park-River Forest, Oct. 3
The Trojans led 28-0 after one quarter and 42-0 at halftime.
13. Prairie Ridge (5-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. McHenry 43-22
Up next: at Huntley, Oct. 3
Luke Vanderwiel rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns as the Wolves stayed unbeaten.
14. Warren (4-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Lost week: Def. Zion-Benton 42-22
Up next: vs. Mundelein, Oct. 3
Illinois football and wrestling commit Aaron Stewart scored six touchdowns for the Blue Devils.
15. St. Francis (4-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Providence 47-35
Up next: vs. IC Catholic, Oct. 3
Southern Illinois commit Dario Milivojevic had six catches for 177 yards and four touchdowns, including a 61-yarder.
16. Barrington (4-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Palatine 42-21
Up next: at Conant, Oct. 3
Luke Tepas ran for three touchdowns for the Broncos and Lamar Osterhues rushed for two scores.
17. Glenbrook South (4-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Glenbrook North 50-0
Up next: at Evanston, Oct. 3
Andrew Bonvechio was 14-of-17 passing for 283 yards and four touchdowns, pushing his season totals to 1,345 yards and 17 TDs with a 71% completion rate.
18. York (4-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Oak Park-River Forest 34-11
Up next: at Hinsdale Central, Oct. 3
The Dukes outscored the Huskies 21-0 in the third quarter to pull away for the win.
19. Montini (5-0)
Preseason ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Marmion 47-0
Up next: at Carmel, Oct. 3
Israel Abrams threw for 250 yards and two TDs for the Broncos.
20. Fenwick (4-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. De La Salle 42-0
Up next: vs. St. Laurence, Oct. 3
Through five weeks, Jamen Williams has completed 68% of his passes for 1,018 yards and 14 TDs with two interceptions.
21. Hinsdale Central (4-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Downers Grove South 52-40
Up next: vs. York, Oct. 3
Patrick Connors ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns, caught a 58-yard TD pass and had a 65-yard pick-six for the Red Devils.
22. Lyons (3-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Lost to Glenbard West 24-17
Up next: at Proviso West, Oct. 3
Jack Slightom threw for two touchdowns for the Lions.
23. St. Rita (2-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Notre Dame 48-13
Up next: at Nazareth, Oct. 3
Brandon Johnson Jr. ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns for the Mustangs.
24. Sandburg (5-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Homewood-Flossmoor 31-7
Up next: at Naperville North, Oct. 3
Sean Ruisz threw TD passes of 85 and 26 yards, and also ran for a touchdown for the Eagles.
25. Lincoln-Way West (5-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Waubonsie Valley 27-17
Up next: at DeKalb, Oct. 3
Jimmy Talley Jr. ran for two TDs as Lincoln-Way West rallied from a 14-0 deficit to stay unbeaten.